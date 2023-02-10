NDZ puts SA at ease: 'State of Disaster NOT not about limiting people's rights'





Mandy Wiener interviews Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs.

On Thursday evening during the State of the Nation Address (SONA), President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the government is implementing a National State of Disaster to deal with the energy crisis.

Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma addressing the media on 16 May. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

Many South Africans are approaching the announcement with anxiety and fears of corruption.

Dlamini-Zuma reassures the public to approach this decision with a sense of ease.

It's not about limiting any people's rights, but it's about trying to address some of the issues that are not easy to address with the present legislation. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs

The implementation of the National State of Disaster means that structures are now able to look at where the focus needs to be directed and determine what necessary steps are needed to mitigate loadshedding, says Dlamini-Zuma.

Here we are trying to address a specific issue that is affecting the economy, that is also affecting people's daily lives... Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs

