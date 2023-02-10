Orienteering: the new fitness event (and more) you have to try in Cape Town
Liezel van der Westhuizen chats to Africa Melane about the upcoming fitness events which includes a fun new affair called, 'orienteering' happening in Cape Town this weekend and next.
Listen below to find out more.
To summarize, the upcoming fitness events are:
1) Green Point Team Vitality Running Zone Run
What is it? A fun 5km or 10km run, you choose which distance suits you.
When: Saturday, 10 February
Time: Meet at 6:20 am to start running at 6:30 am
Meet point: Virgin Active, Green Point, parking lot
Entry fee: Free
2) Orienteering
What is it? An event that exercises both physical and logical abilities with 2km and 5km options.
You'll need to navigate a course using wits, a numerical chart, and a compass — mapping your own route and getting through the course however you see fit.
The winner/s is determined on efficiency and how smart your plan of action was.
Individual and group spots are available.
When: Sunday, 12 February
Time: Registration starts at 8:30 am.
The race starts at 9am - 10 am and the course closes at 11 am.
Where: Boschenheuvel Arboretum, Kirstenbosch Drive, Bishopscourt
Entry fee:
Individual Danone club members: R80
Non-club members pay: R120
Group club members pay: R120
Non-group club members pay: R160
Kids enter free.
Find more information, here.
3) Darling MCC Duo (Mountain Biking)
What is it? A duathlon which includes in a 21km mountain bike route, a 12 km run, or a 12km bike and 5km run
When: Sunday, 12 February
Where: Living Colour, Wolwefontein Farm, Darling
Time: 8 am
Entry fee: R225 per person or R275 for a two-person team
To enter individually or as a team:
Email: philippa@livingcolour.co.za
or WhatsApp: 0719012532
Find more information here. Finishing teams will receive a bottle of Darling Cellars Cap Classique.
4) Road ride organized for charity by MSM Cape MultiSport and Dragonfly Tri
What is it? A 130km fun road ride cycling to Darling and back to raise funds for the Lucky Lucy foundation.
When: 18 February
Entry fee: R100
All funds from this events goes to Lucky Lucy's foundation.
You can also drop off pet food, water for the workers, blankets, or make cash donations.
Find more information about this event online.
And that's your fitness guide for Cape Town!
For more detail on each event, scroll up. Have a lekker time if you do or all of these.
