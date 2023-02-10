Have fun, get fit in Gauteng this weekend
Liezel van der Westhuizen shares some of the most interesting, fun, and family-friendly activities and fitness experiences happening in Gauteng this week.
12 February: BMX Alrode
You have to be affiliated with a BMX club in Gauteng and hold a valid Cycling South Africa membership. The registration briefing begins at 7:30am.
Location: Alrode BMX Club, Bosworth Street, Alrode, Alberton
Cost: from R195 per person
Find out more here.
12 February: Fresh@Fort Klapperkop Trio Race Series
There is no better way to run and admire the spectacular views of Pretoria.
There are 5km, 10km, and 15km options to choose from.
Registration begins at 6am.
Location: Johann Rissik Drive, Groenkloof, Pretoria
Cost: from R150
Find out more here
18 February: Bestmed Tuks Run
Participants can choose between the 5km, 10km, or 21.1km routes.
Location: Hillcrest Sport Campus, Pretoria
Cost: from R50
Find out more here
Entries close on at midnight on 12 February
Scroll up to listen to the full discussion.
This article first appeared on 947 : Have fun, get fit in Gauteng this weekend
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_160460575_close-up-asian-young-athlete-sport-runner-black-man-wear-watch-he-sitting-pull-toe-feet-stretching-l.html?vti=n80e4f91ren5y5ngyi-1-66
