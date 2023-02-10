



Liezel van der Westhuizen shares some of the most interesting, fun, and family-friendly activities and fitness experiences happening in Gauteng this week.

12 February: BMX Alrode

You have to be affiliated with a BMX club in Gauteng and hold a valid Cycling South Africa membership. The registration briefing begins at 7:30am.

Location: Alrode BMX Club, Bosworth Street, Alrode, Alberton

Cost: from R195 per person

Find out more here.

12 February: Fresh@Fort Klapperkop Trio Race Series

There is no better way to run and admire the spectacular views of Pretoria.

There are 5km, 10km, and 15km options to choose from.

Registration begins at 6am.

Location: Johann Rissik Drive, Groenkloof, Pretoria

Cost: from R150

Find out more here

18 February: Bestmed Tuks Run

Participants can choose between the 5km, 10km, or 21.1km routes.

Location: Hillcrest Sport Campus, Pretoria

Cost: from R50

Find out more here

Entries close on at midnight on 12 February

This article first appeared on 947 : Have fun, get fit in Gauteng this weekend