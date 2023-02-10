Mark Pilgrim asks fans not to share fake news reports of his death
This follows unconfirmed reports circulating social media that the radio legend had passed away late on Thursday (9 February).
Hot 1027 FM quickly quashed these reports in a brief statement, adding that Pilgrim continues on his journey to recovery as he battles stage four lung cancer.
“Social media posts suggesting he's died are incorrect. Mark has asked that people refrain from sharing fake news about his condition", said station founder and managing director Lloyd Madurai.
HOT1027 Would like to inform the public that Mark Pilgrim has not passed on." Social media posts suggesting he's died are incorrect. Mark has asked that people refrain from sharing fake news around his condition" , said HOT1027 MD Lloyd Madurai.' Hot 1027 News (@Hot1027News) February 9, 2023
During his road to recovery, Pilgrim has constantly kept fans up to date with his progress with regular social media updates.
The assumption about his apparent ‘death’ appears to have originated from a Facebook post whereby an American shared the news of the passing of his brother-in-law, Mark, who was also battling cancer.
Mark Pilgrim has NOT passed away. Can we please stop spreading fake news. This is horrible. Just stop. We continue to share only good vibes and we're all behind him all the way.' Lee-Roy Wright (@LeeRoyWright) February 9, 2023
Pilgrim’s last update was on 2 February.
A lot of sleeping the last few days. Body is depleted. After chemo and immuno last Thursday it’s just been pouring out both ends. I’m like a shriveled pea. 😳🥴. pic.twitter.com/Lb6fsxXFpG' Mark Pilgrim (@MarkPilgrimZA) February 2, 2023
This article first appeared on 947 : Mark Pilgrim asks fans not to share fake news reports of his death
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/Cj5qyWXjZT6/
