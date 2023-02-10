Tom to Cruise in on King Charles' big day in May
Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
Tom Cruise will put filming of Mission Impossible 8 on hold to attend the coronation of King Charles on 6 May.
The film's production staff were reportedly shocked by his decision to suspend filming, given the action man's intense work schedule.
But Cruise is adamant he can't miss the event.
We know he became chummy with William and Kate. He met them for a film premiere and gave them a special premiere for Top Gun Maverick. Looks like they're on his famous Christmas coconut cake list and in return, he gets an invite to the coronation.Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Tom to Cruise in on King Charles' big day in May
