Happy 36th birthday, Michael B. Jordan!





Happy 36th birthday to the former (and still) sexiest man alive, Michael Bakari Jordan.

Did you know that the first role that the American multi-talented actor landed got him his first Emmy nomination?

Celebrate his birthday with these seven films:

7) Fantastic Four (2015)

Jordan played cocky troublemaker Johnny Storm in 20th Century Studios reboot of Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.

While many hoped that this remake would initiated a resurgence of the franchise, the film failed to even breakeven at the box office.

6) Without Remorse (2021)

Joining the Tom Clancy cinematic universe and the Amazon Original movie space, Jordan starred in action-thriller, Without Remorse.

He played John Kelly, a CIA special ops agent, who takes revenge on the hitmen who killed his wife and child.

5) Just Mercy (2019)

In Just Mercy, Jordan plays the role of real-life attorney Bryan Stevenson, based on Stevenson’s memoir, Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption.

The film follows Stevenson’s journey to prove the innocence of a wrongfully convicted black man who has been sentenced to death.

4) Fruitvale Station (2013)

Based on the true story of the killing of Oscar Grant by the police on New Years Day in Oakland, California, this 2013 film put Jordan on the map.

His role as Oscar Grant won him the Breakthrough Actor Award at the 2013 Gotham Awards.

3) Fahrenheit 451 (2018)

Fahrenheit 451, based on the 1951 book with the same name, scored Jordan his very first Emmy nomination.

He played Guy Montag, a fireman who had risen through the ranks to achieve the level of Master Trooper under the ruthless authority of Captain Beatty, played by Michael Shannon.

2) Black Panther (2018)

Jordan played _Erik ‘Killmonger’ Stevens _in Black Panther.

Not only did the film go onto be one of the most celebrated films in the Marvel universe but it is also one of the best superhero films of the 2010s.

1) Creed (2015)

In this sports drama, Jordan plays Adonis ‘Donnie’ Creed, an underdog light heavyweight boxer and the son of world heavyweight champion, Apollo Creed.

Donnie is mentored and trained by Apollo’s rival-turned-friend Robert ‘Rocky’ Balboa, played by Sylvester Stallone.

