Happy 36th birthday, Michael B. Jordan!
Happy 36th birthday to the former (and still) sexiest man alive, Michael Bakari Jordan.
Did you know that the first role that the American multi-talented actor landed got him his first Emmy nomination?
Celebrate his birthday with these seven films:
7) Fantastic Four (2015)
Jordan played cocky troublemaker Johnny Storm in 20th Century Studios reboot of Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.
While many hoped that this remake would initiated a resurgence of the franchise, the film failed to even breakeven at the box office.
6) Without Remorse (2021)
Joining the Tom Clancy cinematic universe and the Amazon Original movie space, Jordan starred in action-thriller, Without Remorse.
He played John Kelly, a CIA special ops agent, who takes revenge on the hitmen who killed his wife and child.
5) Just Mercy (2019)
In Just Mercy, Jordan plays the role of real-life attorney Bryan Stevenson, based on Stevenson’s memoir, Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption.
The film follows Stevenson’s journey to prove the innocence of a wrongfully convicted black man who has been sentenced to death.
4) Fruitvale Station (2013)
Based on the true story of the killing of Oscar Grant by the police on New Years Day in Oakland, California, this 2013 film put Jordan on the map.
His role as Oscar Grant won him the Breakthrough Actor Award at the 2013 Gotham Awards.
3) Fahrenheit 451 (2018)
Fahrenheit 451, based on the 1951 book with the same name, scored Jordan his very first Emmy nomination.
He played Guy Montag, a fireman who had risen through the ranks to achieve the level of Master Trooper under the ruthless authority of Captain Beatty, played by Michael Shannon.
2) Black Panther (2018)
Jordan played _Erik ‘Killmonger’ Stevens _in Black Panther.
Not only did the film go onto be one of the most celebrated films in the Marvel universe but it is also one of the best superhero films of the 2010s.
1) Creed (2015)
In this sports drama, Jordan plays Adonis ‘Donnie’ Creed, an underdog light heavyweight boxer and the son of world heavyweight champion, Apollo Creed.
Donnie is mentored and trained by Apollo’s rival-turned-friend Robert ‘Rocky’ Balboa, played by Sylvester Stallone.
This article first appeared on 947 : Happy 36th birthday, Michael B. Jordan!
Source : supplied
More from Entertainment
[LISTEN] Latest update on the murder of renowned rapper AKA in Durban
Ray White speaks with EWN reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso.Read More
[WATCH] Rihanna caresses baby bump, revealing second pregnancy at US Super Bowl
This was Rihanna’s first live performance in seven years.Read More
[LISTEN] The first song EVER played on radio was...
It's World Radio Day today! Lets go back in time to see what the first song ever played on the airwaves was. Drum roll, please...Read More
[REVIEW] 'All Quiet on the Western Front' (Netflix) is 'devastatingly good'
Movie critic Gayle Edmunds gives "All Quiet on the Western Front" a thumbs up.Read More
Marcel Richman is Dis-Chem Brain of 702 at Maponya Mall
We recap the action from the 2023 Dis-Chem Brain of 702 and Junior Brain of 702 rounds in Soweto.Read More
'It's like I lost a little brother': Slikour pays tribute to AKA
Ray White was in conversation with rapper Slikour who shared some of his memories of the late AKA.Read More
Mzansi in shock after rapper AKA shot and killed
The 35-year-old rapper and his friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane were shot at as they left a well-known restaurant in Durban's Florida road on Friday night.Read More
3 movies and series to binge this (very likely) rainy weekend
Put your phone on Do Not Disturb, grab some popcorn and prepare to be entertained with these flicks.Read More
Tom to Cruise in on King Charles' big day in May
Hollywood star Tom Cruise might be a man of many talents, but did you know he's also a royalist?Read More
More from Celebrities
[WATCH] Sign language interpreter's energetic Super Bowl performance goes viral
Justina Miles went viral for her enthusiastic performance as she signed Rihanna's Halftime Show for the Super Bowl.Read More
Counting down the 11 most memorable Super Bowl Halftime Shows of all time
Prince, Michael Jackson, Beyonce, Dr Dre, Janet Jackson and so many more have graced the Super Bowl stage in its history.Read More
Reggae legend, Bob Marley would've turned 78 today
Take a trip down memory lane with us as we celebrate the memory and music of reggae legend, Bob Marley.Read More
Real or fake news: Is Kanye West moving to South Africa?
In a viral TikTok video, the musician says that he's moving to Mzansi to 'start a new life.' But was this post real or fake?Read More
Arnold Schwarzenegger allegedly involved in car accident with cyclist
The 'Terminator' actor was driving in West Hollywood when the reportedly cyclist swerved into his lane.Read More
Search continues for missing British actor, Julian Sands
The 65-year-old went missing on 13 January in the San Gabriel Mountains, north of Los Angeles.Read More