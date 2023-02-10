Replacing traffic lights with traffic circles to mitigate traffic light theft?
John Perlman interviews Megan Bruwer, Transportation engineering lecturer at the Civil Engineering Department of Stellenbosch University.
Earlier in the week, Perlman spoke to the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) about the increase in theft and vandalism of traffic signals city-wide, specifically at intersections.
RELATED: Traffic light battery theft during lockdown cost City of Cape Town R6.5 million
As a solution to this issue, Perlman suggested the removal of traffic lights and the introduction of traffic circles.
But the reality, according to a study shared by Bruwer, South Africans simply do not know how to use a traffic circle.
In the study, about 70% of people moving around in a roundabout knew the rules and were driving accordingly.
When placed in a mini circle, that number dropped to 30%.
There's definitely an issue of people not knowing how to use traffic circles, what constitutes a mini circle, what constitutes a roundabout, and what the rules are.Megan Bruwer, Transportation engineering lecturer - Civil Engineering Department, Stellenbosch University
When we questioned people on the road signs, they were very unsure about what road sign meant what.Megan Bruwer, Transportation engineering lecturer - Civil Engineering Department, Stellenbosch University
Bruwer shares more:
- The solution proposed by Perlman would need a case-by-case approach as different intersections have a different balance of traffic flow, which traffic lights accommodate sufficiently
- A traffic circle on the other hand would not be as effective, as an increase in traffic flow from one direction would cause a delay in traffic movement
- Another possible solution would be the implementation of solar powered traffic lights; however, they too are being stolen
- A solution to this would be attaching GPS trackers that cannot be removed from the solar panels to ensure that if they do get stolen, they are able to be tracked
Ultimately, there is no quick fix to this problem, says Bruwer.
Traffic circles could cause more traffic, and solar power will become expensive, without the guarantee that it won't be stolen.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Replacing traffic lights with traffic circles to mitigate traffic light theft?
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_137653391_red-and-white-roundabout-sign-with-black-arrows.html
