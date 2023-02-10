[WEATHER WARNING] Heavy thunderstorms to hit Gauteng this weekend
The SA Weather Service predicts heavy rainfall for Gauteng until the end of the weekend.
It forecasts temperatures on Saturday and Sunday to reach a maximum of 21 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius respectively.
Thunderstorms are expected all weekend.
There is a 90% chance of rain on Saturday and a 40% chance of rain on Sunday.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_39180814_road-view-through-car-window-with-rain-drops-driving-in-rain-.html?vti=o97j7jhphq9isl17ko-1-23
