[WATCH] Former Springbokkie, Jean de Villiers sprints to stop shoplifter
Jean de Villiers (41), former Springbok captain AND now a local hero.
The latter title comes after de Villiers speedily chased after a man who shoplifted some sweets in the Jozi shop, 'The Boer and Butcher' on 23 January.
Watch this moment posted by Twitter user, @SaffasRugby below...
Jean de Villiers video' Darren (@SaffasRugby) February 9, 2023
🎥 Boer and the Butcher pic.twitter.com/HTp3fy284L
Mzansi! Did you see our guy go? Plakkies off and all!
During a shopping trip with his wife, Marlie, the Springbok champ caught a shoplifter red-handed who gave chase until de Villiers caught him.
The Springbok champ recalled his experience, saying...
I watched him the whole time without him seeing that I was watching him. When I said ‘hey’ he looked around and started running. Then I just said to myself ‘I must also run now and I chased him across the road towards Home Affairs, with my slops and sunglasses coming off. There is always a queue at Home Affairs and he bumped into a guy and I was able to secure him.Jean de Villiers, former Springbok captain
Naturally, the shop owner expressed gratitude for de Villiers heroic moment.
We are very grateful for Jean’s actions. It was quite a thing when a former Springbok captain arrived with a thief.Jean de Villiers, former Springbok captain
What a moment!
Of course, when de Villiers' actions made the rounds on social media, locals were quick to react with some hilarious and other thought-provoking comments like this:
@RaulKanyike come and see our guy being superman 🤣🤣' Deusdedit Bugembe (@deusdedits) February 9, 2023
Did Superman pay for his stuff?' MAFIA (@i_speakit) February 9, 2023
We as citizens need to figure out how we can bring back safety to our country.Our people fear stepping up to protect each other due to the backlash. We need to go back to the mentality of that we won't accept crime to happen in front of us and we turn a blind eye to it.' Baj4 (@Baja83333618) February 10, 2023
@JeandeVilliers1 please consider coming back from retirement. #sêmarnet' DJ Swifter (@djswifter1) February 9, 2023
The man ran himself out of his plakkies @whiskeyjack22' r45Mu5 (@r45Mu5) February 9, 2023
Clearly, the local hero's Springbokkie feet were made for more than walking.
Thanks for doing the right thing, de Villiers — we hope your groceries were on the house.
This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] Former Springbokkie, Jean de Villiers sprints to stop shoplifter
More from Local
The fine line between denial and positive thinking
Ray White speaks to resident clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane unpacking the dark side of the “positive vibes” trend, called toxic positivity.Read More
AKA murder: Police appeal for information as CCTV clip shared on social media
South Africa is in shock after rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and a friend were shot and killed outside a Durban restaurant on Friday night.Read More
Wondering which flowers to get your partner this Valentine's Day?
In the spirit of Valentines, Ray White speaks to Kylie Kaiser, the founder of By Kylie Flowers, sharing some tips on the kind of flowers to get someone and what different flowers represent.Read More
What lessons can households learn from SONA?
Ray White speaks to certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse, on the lessons for households from SONA 2023.Read More
Children's radio station needs your support to stay on air
Ray White chats to station manager of RX Radio, Noluyolo Ngomani about their pioneering work in public hospitals.Read More
Always feeling tired? How much sleep does your body really need?
Ray White speaks to restonic sleep specialist Dr Alison Bentley, about normal and abnormal sleep.Read More
[WATCH] Faux Pas? SANDF officer bungles arrival of SONA red carpet VIP
A video is going viral of a military officer failing to open a door for a high-ranking official g on the red carpet ahead of #SONA.Read More
'Subz' reusable, washable pads & panties ensure SA girls never miss a school day
Sharis Spykerman, project coordinator of an NPO chats supplying washable pads and panties to underprivileged school girls in SA.Read More
Replacing traffic lights with traffic circles to mitigate traffic light theft?
When the majority of South Africans don't know how to navigate a mini circle, would this be the smartest idea?Read More