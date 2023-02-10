[WATCH] Former Springbokkie, Jean de Villiers sprints to stop shoplifter





Jean de Villiers (41), former Springbok captain AND now a local hero.

The latter title comes after de Villiers speedily chased after a man who shoplifted some sweets in the Jozi shop, 'The Boer and Butcher' on 23 January.

Watch this moment posted by Twitter user, @SaffasRugby below...

Jean de Villiers video



🎥 Boer and the Butcher pic.twitter.com/HTp3fy284L ' Darren (@SaffasRugby) February 9, 2023

Mzansi! Did you see our guy go? Plakkies off and all!

During a shopping trip with his wife, Marlie, the Springbok champ caught a shoplifter red-handed who gave chase until de Villiers caught him.

The Springbok champ recalled his experience, saying...

I watched him the whole time without him seeing that I was watching him. When I said ‘hey’ he looked around and started running. Then I just said to myself ‘I must also run now and I chased him across the road towards Home Affairs, with my slops and sunglasses coming off. There is always a queue at Home Affairs and he bumped into a guy and I was able to secure him. Jean de Villiers, former Springbok captain

Naturally, the shop owner expressed gratitude for de Villiers heroic moment.

We are very grateful for Jean’s actions. It was quite a thing when a former Springbok captain arrived with a thief. Jean de Villiers, former Springbok captain

What a moment!

Of course, when de Villiers' actions made the rounds on social media, locals were quick to react with some hilarious and other thought-provoking comments like this:

@RaulKanyike come and see our guy being superman 🤣🤣 ' Deusdedit Bugembe (@deusdedits) February 9, 2023

Did Superman pay for his stuff? ' MAFIA (@i_speakit) February 9, 2023

We as citizens need to figure out how we can bring back safety to our country.Our people fear stepping up to protect each other due to the backlash. We need to go back to the mentality of that we won't accept crime to happen in front of us and we turn a blind eye to it. ' Baj4 (@Baja83333618) February 10, 2023

The man ran himself out of his plakkies @whiskeyjack22 ' r45Mu5 (@r45Mu5) February 9, 2023

Clearly, the local hero's Springbokkie feet were made for more than walking.

Thanks for doing the right thing, de Villiers — we hope your groceries were on the house.

This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] Former Springbokkie, Jean de Villiers sprints to stop shoplifter