Counting down the 11 most memorable Super Bowl Halftime Shows of all time
While Super Bowl weekend may not be as big in South Africa, just about everyone looks forward to the Halftime Show.
This year is set to be a memorable one as Rihanna herself is set to make her comeback to the music stage after seven years.
RELATED: Jam out to Rihanna’s 10 best performances ahead of her Super Bowl Halftime Show
But, before we start jamming to her smash hits like Pon de Replay, Diamonds and We Found Love, let’s take a look back at 11 of the most memorable Halftime Shows in history.
11) Shakira and Jennifer Lopez (2020)
10) Bruno Mars (2014)
9) The Weekend (2021)
The Weeknd - Starboy (Super Bowl LV Halftime Show)pic.twitter.com/Wp1m4480ic' 📁 (@itseornot) February 6, 2023
8) U2 (2002)
This year marks 20 years since U2 played the #SuperBowl halftime show.' Balls.ie (@ballsdotie) February 11, 2022
Where does it rank with the greatest halftime shows of all time?pic.twitter.com/Ol4ALABwxy
7) Madonna (2012)
6) Katy Perry (2015)
5) Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake (2004)
4) Beyoncé & Destiny’s Child (2013)
3) Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, 50 cent, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem (2022)
2) Michael Jackson (1993)
30 years ago today, Michael Jackson reinvented the Super Bowl halftime show, doing did what he did best: making peoples souls leave their bodies in awe. If you weren’t around in 1993, you have no idea how huge this event was. Who even won this game? 😭pic.twitter.com/oFlWcAPXAq' Spike (@eatyourticket) February 1, 2023
1) Prince (2007)
Watch the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Monday, 13 February on ESPN at 1:30am.
This article first appeared on 947 : Counting down the 11 most memorable Super Bowl Halftime Shows of all time
Source : DW2Q0758
