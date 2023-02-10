Tips on how to set sexual boundaries in your relationship





No matter how long you've been with your partner, consent, and boundaries remain very important to make it last

Communication is key to a sexual relationship and it's boundaries, says relationship coach

© estradaanton/123rf.com

'Sexual boundaries' is a term used to refer to our expectations surrounding physical intimacy - what you feel is and isn’t okay sexually.

'Physical boundaries' on the other hand, refer to your body and personal space. You might prefer public displays of affection, or you could be uncomfortable with it. If you are uncomfortable with something your partner does, you should let them know.

The biggest consequence of this thing is that you do a disservice to yourself as a person who does not communicate what it is you not comfortable doing. Actually, what you are doing, it's like you are selling your soul off to the next person and giving your power away. Dr Nomasonto Zwane, Relationship Coach

What we need to understand, sex is a very powerful tool. It is a very powerful engagement. Dr Nomasonto Zwane, Relationship Coach

It helps to share your preferences and expectations. You may find talking about it a bit difficult, but not sharing them can make you feel disrespected and uncomfortable, she adds.

Zwane says it is crucial that people tell their partners what makes them uncomfortable.

You've got to get to a point where you are selfish about yourself and tell the person that you are with what I've been doing was just me giving pleasure to you but I was never ever comfortable doing this... Dr Nomasonto Zwane - Relationship Coach

Listen to the audio clip attached for more.