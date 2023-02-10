Tips on how to set sexual boundaries in your relationship
- No matter how long you've been with your partner, consent, and boundaries remain very important to make it last
- Communication is key to a sexual relationship and it's boundaries, says relationship coach
'Sexual boundaries' is a term used to refer to our expectations surrounding physical intimacy - what you feel is and isn’t okay sexually.
'Physical boundaries' on the other hand, refer to your body and personal space. You might prefer public displays of affection, or you could be uncomfortable with it. If you are uncomfortable with something your partner does, you should let them know.
The biggest consequence of this thing is that you do a disservice to yourself as a person who does not communicate what it is you not comfortable doing. Actually, what you are doing, it's like you are selling your soul off to the next person and giving your power away.Dr Nomasonto Zwane, Relationship Coach
What we need to understand, sex is a very powerful tool. It is a very powerful engagement.Dr Nomasonto Zwane, Relationship Coach
It helps to share your preferences and expectations. You may find talking about it a bit difficult, but not sharing them can make you feel disrespected and uncomfortable, she adds.
Zwane says it is crucial that people tell their partners what makes them uncomfortable.
You've got to get to a point where you are selfish about yourself and tell the person that you are with what I've been doing was just me giving pleasure to you but I was never ever comfortable doing this...Dr Nomasonto Zwane - Relationship Coach
Listen to the audio clip attached for more.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/estradaanton/estradaanton1905/estradaanton190500147/125120832-young-couple-have-on-bed-lying-together-very-close-female-model-embrace-guy-lying-with-closed-eyes-s.jpg
More from Lifestyle
'Help your child find their strengths, don't cling to outdated ideas of success'
Our society still gives a lot of credence to university education and certain careers, which is not necessary says educational psychologist Dr Greg Pienaar.Read More
The fine line between denial and positive thinking
Ray White speaks to resident clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane unpacking the dark side of the “positive vibes” trend, called toxic positivity.Read More
Wondering which flowers to get your partner this Valentine's Day?
In the spirit of Valentines, Ray White speaks to Kylie Kaiser, the founder of By Kylie Flowers, sharing some tips on the kind of flowers to get someone and what different flowers represent.Read More
A child’s journey to reading and how to encourage it
Ray White was in conversation with resident human potential and parenting expert, Nikki Bush, about the importance of reading to your child.Read More
'It's like I lost a little brother': Slikour pays tribute to AKA
Ray White was in conversation with rapper Slikour who shared some of his memories of the late AKA.Read More
Orienteering: the new fitness event (and more) you have to try in Cape Town
Liezel van der Westhuizen chats about upcoming orienteering, mountain biking, and running events happening in Cape Town.Read More
3 movies and series to binge this (very likely) rainy weekend
Put your phone on Do Not Disturb, grab some popcorn and prepare to be entertained with these flicks.Read More
What people are buying for Valentine's Day
Clarence Ford speaks to Eighty20 CEO Steve Burnstone about the buying trends ahead of Valentine's Day.Read More
Have fun, get fit in Gauteng this weekend
Africa Melane catches up with resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen.Read More