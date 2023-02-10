Streaming issues? Report here
11 February = International Day of Women and Girls in Science, let's celebrate!

10 February 2023 2:02 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
International Day of Women and Girls in Science

The day aims to celebrate and create awareness around women and girls in science, all around the world.

If you didn't know, 11 February is the International Day of Women and Girls in Science.

Why?

In 2015, the United Nation's Generals Assembly created this special day to help advocate for and achieve global gender equality.

The day also aims to celebrate women and girls who have devoted themselves to science and the advancement of human knowledge and understanding as students, researchers, and practitioners in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) disciplines.

Female scientist microscope laboratory 123rflifestyle 123rfhealth 123rf

How is the day celebrated?

With a global conference, of course (sometimes).

Every year highlights a different theme which the industry works on achieving.

Previous themes included women, science and media, investing in women in science, and diversity and inclusion among others.

This year's theme is: DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality.

The theme aims to aims to bridge the gap between the international community and women in science by linking their knowledge, expertise, and its applications in a systematic way — we hope it's achieved!

Because we aren't at the conference, we're honouring the special day with some of our favourite women in science who are changing the world:

1) Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove

Known for her role as the 'COVID-19 Technical Lead' at the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr. Maria is an infectious disease epidemiologist and formed part of a coalition of WHO teams that worked to organize known information during the pandemic.

Within two weeks of the initial cluster notification, the WHO published guidance on how to respond to COVID-19 based on prior work, such as Dr. Van Kerhove’s experiences with MERS, and the first PCR assay of COVID-19.

Watch her speak on how to end a pandemic below.

2) Cynthia Kenyon

This molecular biologist's research on worms show that it might be possible to prolong life.

In testing, she found that in specific worms, the hormone receptor mutation doubled the lifespan of a simple worm without impacting on the quality of the worm’s life.

In human terms, a mutant worm would look like a teenager in middle age — WOWZERS!

Watch her speak on her work below:

3) Jennifer Doudna

Meet the woman responsible for allowing scientists to make ultra-precise edits to DNA in cells.

Her revolutionary CRISPR research involves A LOT of fancy jargon (like CRISPR) and basically says that it could potentially help cure genetic deformities and diseases — including cancer.

Listen to her speak below.

4) Nina Tandon

Tandon's the biomedical engineer changing the world of cell science.

She's also the founder and CEO of EpiBone, a company that grows bones for skeletal reconstruction by using the patient’s stem cells to grow new healthy bones in a lab.

She speaks on her work below.

5) Sunetra Gupta

This Calcutta-born, UK-based scientist is a:

1) Professor of Theoretical Epidemiology at the University of Oxford.

2) Novelist.

3) Translator of the poetry of Rabindranath Tagore.

And she's making revolutionary contributions to science too by studying infectious disease agents that are responsible for HIV, malaria, bacterial meningitis, and influenza, focusing on the evolution of diversity in pathogens.

Her work involves making connections between literature and science which has garnered multiple awards like:

  • The 2009 Royal Society Rosalind Franklin award for her achievements in science.

  • Being long-listed for the 2013 DSC Prize for South Asian Literature for her book, 'So Good in Black.'

Listen to her views on epidemiological modelling below:

GENIUSES! Of course, we couldn't end this list without celebrating some of Mzansi's local women in science:

1) Professor Mmantsae Moche Diale

This associate professor in the department of physics at the University of Pretoria is creating a solar cell that can harness all of the sun’s electromagnetic radiation, helping to power the world with cheap and clean energy.

She's won multiple awards like:

1) The South African Research Chair Initiative (SARChI) in Clean and Green Energy by the National Research Foundation.

2) A 2018 Capacity Development Award from the National Science and Technology Forum (NSTF).

2) Professor Keolebogile Shirley Motaung

As an assistant dean of the Faculty of Science at the Tshwane University of Technology, her area of research focuses on using plants from a traditional healer in Limpopo to create an affordable ointment, and plant-based morphogenetic (yes, industry jargon) implants.

On her research, she's previously said:

The role of medicinal plants in tissue engineering constructs remains unexplored and it is so important that we study this. This will allow us to identify even further alternative treatment opportunities for fracture healing, bone repair, cartilage regeneration and osteoarthritis.

Prof Keolebogile Shirley Motaung

She's won multiple awards too.

Some include:

1) Being recognized as The Most Innovative Woman of the Year in Gauteng at the Women of Excellence Awards ceremony.

2) Winning a Research for Innovation Award – Corporate by the National Science and Technology Forum (NSTF) in 2018.

3) Professor Nancy Phaswana-Mafuya

This Prof. is the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of research and innovation at North-West University and an Honorary Professor at the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University.

She's one of the few qualified female black epidemiologists, globally, and has spent much of her career conducting epidemiological studies on HIV and chronic non-communicable diseases.

She's currently at the University of South Carolina doing professor things.

The globe-trotting professor has previously said that she aims to...

Produce high quality epidemiological research for the betterment of my society and to continue to serve as a role model to aspiring scientists, especially women scientists from disadvantaged backgrounds like me.

Prof Nancy Phaswana-Mafuya

Some of her most noteworthy accolades include:

1) Being a Research Director for the Human Sciences Research Council’s first ever nationally representative epidemiological survey on ageing and health in South Africa.

2) Winning a Research award at the NSTF-South32 Awards in 2017.

And that's our list of PHENOMENAL women in science making a revolutionary impact.

Of course, there are many more and we hope there are many more to come.

May women in science continue to create, test, hypothesize, and theorize to make epic strides for gender equality, humanity, and the environment.

YASSSSS, QUEENS!


This article first appeared on KFM : 11 February = International Day of Women and Girls in Science, let's celebrate!




