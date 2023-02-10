[WATCH] Faux Pas? SANDF officer bungles arrival of SONA red carpet VIP
Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
It is just another day of humour in South Africa when an event of the magnitude of the State of the Nation takes place.
The military officer is seen opening the wrong door for the official to step onto the red carpet.
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his speech on Thursday at the Cape Town City Hall.
South Africa is alive with possibilities. #SONA23 #SONA2023 pic.twitter.com/Hk9liOAPTZ' Man’s NOT Barry Roux (@AdvoBarryRoux) February 9, 2023
Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.
