



Image: © sutichak/ 123rf.com

One of the biggest things and I can talk from personal experience, is the tarnish that we see on families for not just taking two minutes to tie the child into an appropriate car seat. Dayne Olsen, Operations Manager - Netcare 911

We have seen over the recent festive season that the was an average of 1, 500 fatalities and almost 9% of these were children which is quite a significant number. Dayne Olsen, Operations Manager - Netcare 911

He says it is hard to see children not properly strapped into a car seat.

The last statistics done by Arrive Alive showed that almost 69% of road traffic accidents have children younger than four requiring hospitalisation. Dayne Olsen, Operations Manager - Netcare 911

A study done by Cape Town hospitals in 2019 showed that only 1 in 5 children are placed in a car seat. Dayne Olsen, Operations Manager - Netcare 911

It is important that the correct car seat is selected for your child, and it also needs to be properly installed he explains:

Children under two years old should be placed in a rear-facing car seat in the front passenger seat

Children over two years old should be placed in a front-facing car seat in the back seat of the vehicle

Once children outgrow the car seats, a booster seat should be installed for the child until they can use a conventional seat belt.

Accidents happen when you least expect them, it is better to be consistent in putting a child in a car seat and make it the norm, he notes.

Do research when buying a car seat, look for a good quality car seat that is SABS qualified, and ensure that the car seat is applicable to your vehicle advised Olsen.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Only 1 in 5 children strapped in car seats - 2019 study