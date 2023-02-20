What we're watching, eating, drinking, reading and planting





Here are some of our inspiring suggestions to spice up your week.

We're watching...

This is possibly the funniest show we’ve watched in yonks…

Cunk on Earth is a British mockumentary that follows Philomena Cunk (played by Diane Morgan) as she travels the world interviewing experts about the history of Earth and civilization. Leaving experts perplexed by her lack of knowledge and absurd remarks, this hysterical new addition to Netflix will leave you wanting more.

An absolute must-watch with a glass of vino in hand… the perfect way to unwind after a long day.

We're drinking...

Talking about vino, we’re thoroughly enjoying the Ultimate Provence Rose (R549).

This award-winning rose has hints of raspberry, blood orange, berry pie, fresh violet, and geranium – delish! It’s the perfect summertime wine that can be enjoyed day and night.

The gorgeous bottle, and equally gorgeous taste, make for the perfect gift to share it with your loved one alongside a charcuterie board or a platter of sushi and you’re sure to win their heart all over again. You’re welcome!

Available at Norman Goodfellows. Click here for details

And, we're eating...

With everyone feeling the pinch of the economic climate and the rising cost of food prices, we’re trying to be as mindful and as frugal as possible when it comes to our eating habits.

Finding ways to eat as affordably as possible, without compromising our health and the quality of food we fuel our bodies with, is what we’re after… And, with all of that in mind, we must admit that we’re ecstatic about Ucook’s latest meal kit addition… The new Simple & Save meal kit option means you’re able to spend less on dishes without compromising on quality or flavours.

When cooking with Ucook, you’re getting locally sourced, free range and organic produce (where possible) delivered to your door in pre-portioned sizes. A way to eat healthily, affordably, with as little waste as possible, while supporting local farmers – an all-around win!

You can look forward to dishes like Creamy Sun-dried Tomato Chicken, Pork Pad Thai, and Ostrich Crouton Salad with the Simple & Save meal kit. And, we’ll admit, the portion sizes are very generous, too.

Click here for more details

We're reading...

Influencers across the globe are using TikTok as a platform to review new and exciting books across all genres and ages. The phenomenon dubbed “BookTok” has fast gained popularity and has become many people’s go-to for finding a good read…

Even Exclusive Books now has a section dedicated to BookTok reads and, thanks to this phenomenon, we’re reading “Final Offer” (R246) by Lauren Asher this week.

Final Offer tells the tale of Callahan, a trust-fund brat, high-functioning alcoholic, and general write-off who broke Alana’s heart and destroyed their friendship six summers ago. Callahan had promised never to return to Lake Wisteria but his grandfather’s will changed everything. In order to gain his inheritance, he needed to spend the summer at the family’s lake house before selling it. Unbeknownst to him, Lana lives in the house. Worse yet, she claims she owns it.

A light-hearted must-read.

Click here for details

We're planting...

February is a great month to plant Sweetpeas in your garden. Not only do they look beautiful in their bright hues, from almost black to lilac, blue, soft pinks, white, and all the shades in between, but they also smell delightful and are inexpensive.

The key to success with Sweetpeas is enriched well-draining soil. And, soak the seeds overnight in warm water before sowing them.

P.S. The seeds are big enough for the little ones to get involved in the planting process – fun for all!

This article first appeared on 947 : What we're watching, eating, drinking, reading and planting