What we're watching, eating, drinking, reading and planting

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
PROPERTY: Tips homeowners need to know before listing their homes on Airbnb Listing your property as an Airbnb is a great way to get extra income, but it's of utmost importance that you're protected. 20 February 2023 12:38 PM
DStv to spike prices as of 1 April Multichoice announced their DStv subscription service fees are scheduled for increase from 1 April. 20 February 2023 12:36 PM
The Midday Report Express: Serious flooding impacts our nation All the news you need to know. 20 February 2023 11:47 AM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: Serious flooding impacts our nation All the news you need to know. 20 February 2023 11:47 AM
[LISTEN] ANC frustrated by Ramaphosa's silence on cabinet reshuffle Tshidi Madia speaks with political analyst Sandile Swana. 20 February 2023 11:34 AM
About 40 medical graduates still awaits placement from Gauteng Dept of Health Bongani speaks to Basani Baloyi from the Gauteng Dept of Health to speak on the issues of doctors who still awaits placement. 17 February 2023 2:55 PM
View all Politics
PROPERTY: Tips homeowners need to know before listing their homes on Airbnb Listing your property as an Airbnb is a great way to get extra income, but it's of utmost importance that you're protected. 20 February 2023 12:38 PM
DStv to spike prices as of 1 April Multichoice announced their DStv subscription service fees are scheduled for increase from 1 April. 20 February 2023 12:36 PM
The Midday Report Express: Serious flooding impacts our nation All the news you need to know. 20 February 2023 11:47 AM
View all Business
Facebook and Instagram users can soon pay for verified status Facebook and Instagram may soon follow on from Elon Musk’s Twitter trend by having users pay for a verification tick. 20 February 2023 12:23 PM
Pet matchmaker? Adopting your dream pet is a swipe away... Could a right swipe on Hill's Pet Matchmaker App guarantee love everlasting? We think so! 20 February 2023 10:03 AM
What we're watching, eating, drinking, reading and planting From good books to great food and gardening tips, this is how we're keeping busy at home this week. 20 February 2023 10:01 AM
View all Lifestyle
'My heart was at Ajax' - Aaron Mokoena reflects on his European football career The former Bafana Bafana captain spent the majority of his club career playing overseas for the likes of Ajax Amsterdam, Bayer Lev... 17 February 2023 6:39 PM
Newlands stadium closer to being sold, as report finds it is NOT a heritage site John Maytham speaks to Craig Ray, sport editor at Daily Maverick. 17 February 2023 4:16 PM
St. George's Brass Band is a cricket fan's delight! Meet its leader, Earl Smith South Africans love cricket, but matches can last all day, so the band provides just the entertainment everyone needs. 17 February 2023 6:08 AM
View all Sport
Kevin Hart embraces SA name, thanks Mzansi for 'insane' memories Kevin 'Mpho' Hart shares a special thanks to Mzansi for the 'unreal' and 'insane' memories as Reality Check tour wraps in SA. 20 February 2023 11:36 AM
Backstreets Boys are coming to South Africa! Backstreet’s back, alright! 20 February 2023 5:52 AM
Nathan Mallinson is Dis-Chem Brain of 702 at Eastgate We recap the action from the 2023 Dis-Chem Brain of 702 and Junior Brain of 702 rounds at Eastgate. 20 February 2023 5:48 AM
View all Entertainment
'You can't negotiate while a country is bombing your land': Ukrainian ambassador Friday marks a year since Russia invaded Ukraine and started the largest war in Europe since 1945. 20 February 2023 11:25 AM
Whoopsies! Art collector accidently shatters R725 000 Jeff Koons sculpture The museum in Miami is awaiting an insurance inspection. 20 February 2023 8:39 AM
Hero's sendoff and welcome for Gift of the Givers as they return from Türkiye Search and rescue teams have started leaving Türkiye as hopes of finding more earthquake survivors fade. Zain Johnson talks to Gif... 18 February 2023 1:07 PM
View all World
Demand for donkey skins in China is wiping them out faster than they can breed In China, there is a high demand for donkey skins, which has led to the death of millions of donkeys annually. 16 February 2023 11:39 AM
Tanzania bans 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' for being 'morrally repugnant' The country's education minister announced an immediate ban on the popular children's books. 15 February 2023 8:32 AM
Nigeria’s cash economy in disarray after central bank pulls old notes Long and chaotic queues are commonplace at banks in Nigeria as citizens scramble for cash. 15 February 2023 7:34 AM
View all Africa
SA needs stricter firearm laws, as country faces a 'virus of gun violence' We're back to levels that we had in the late 1990s, and need urgent action to reduce the availability of guns, says Gun Free SA. 20 February 2023 7:19 AM
MANDY WIENER: The court of public opinion vs the court of law We've made the same mistake with AKA's death that we did with Reeva Steenkamp's - and that's a dangerous game, writes Mandy Wiener... 16 February 2023 3:42 AM
'Pothole FM': A great idea for a tyre producer, but does Dunlop ad misfire? Dunlop Tyres SA came up with the idea of recording a commercial inside a pothole, tying together the issue of road safety and the... 14 February 2023 7:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

What we're watching, eating, drinking, reading and planting

20 February 2023 10:01 AM
by Sian Roelofsz
Tags:
#books
#OurFood
best wine

From good books to great food and gardening tips, this is how we're keeping busy at home this week.

Here are some of our inspiring suggestions to spice up your week.

We're watching...

This is possibly the funniest show we’ve watched in yonks…

Cunk on Earth is a British mockumentary that follows Philomena Cunk (played by Diane Morgan) as she travels the world interviewing experts about the history of Earth and civilization. Leaving experts perplexed by her lack of knowledge and absurd remarks, this hysterical new addition to Netflix will leave you wanting more.

An absolute must-watch with a glass of vino in hand… the perfect way to unwind after a long day.

Cunk on Earth

We're drinking...

Talking about vino, we’re thoroughly enjoying the Ultimate Provence Rose (R549).

This award-winning rose has hints of raspberry, blood orange, berry pie, fresh violet, and geranium – delish! It’s the perfect summertime wine that can be enjoyed day and night.

The gorgeous bottle, and equally gorgeous taste, make for the perfect gift to share it with your loved one alongside a charcuterie board or a platter of sushi and you’re sure to win their heart all over again. You’re welcome!

Available at Norman Goodfellows. Click here for details

Ultimate Provence Rose

And, we're eating...

With everyone feeling the pinch of the economic climate and the rising cost of food prices, we’re trying to be as mindful and as frugal as possible when it comes to our eating habits.

Finding ways to eat as affordably as possible, without compromising our health and the quality of food we fuel our bodies with, is what we’re after… And, with all of that in mind, we must admit that we’re ecstatic about Ucook’s latest meal kit addition… The new Simple & Save meal kit option means you’re able to spend less on dishes without compromising on quality or flavours.

When cooking with Ucook, you’re getting locally sourced, free range and organic produce (where possible) delivered to your door in pre-portioned sizes. A way to eat healthily, affordably, with as little waste as possible, while supporting local farmers – an all-around win!

You can look forward to dishes like Creamy Sun-dried Tomato Chicken, Pork Pad Thai, and Ostrich Crouton Salad with the Simple & Save meal kit. And, we’ll admit, the portion sizes are very generous, too.

Click here for more details

Ucook

We're reading...

Influencers across the globe are using TikTok as a platform to review new and exciting books across all genres and ages. The phenomenon dubbed “BookTok” has fast gained popularity and has become many people’s go-to for finding a good read…

Even Exclusive Books now has a section dedicated to BookTok reads and, thanks to this phenomenon, we’re reading “Final Offer” (R246) by Lauren Asher this week.

Final Offer tells the tale of Callahan, a trust-fund brat, high-functioning alcoholic, and general write-off who broke Alana’s heart and destroyed their friendship six summers ago. Callahan had promised never to return to Lake Wisteria but his grandfather’s will changed everything. In order to gain his inheritance, he needed to spend the summer at the family’s lake house before selling it. Unbeknownst to him, Lana lives in the house. Worse yet, she claims she owns it.

A light-hearted must-read.

Click here for details

Photo by Amanda Vick on Unsplash

We're planting...

February is a great month to plant Sweetpeas in your garden. Not only do they look beautiful in their bright hues, from almost black to lilac, blue, soft pinks, white, and all the shades in between, but they also smell delightful and are inexpensive.

The key to success with Sweetpeas is enriched well-draining soil. And, soak the seeds overnight in warm water before sowing them.

P.S. The seeds are big enough for the little ones to get involved in the planting process – fun for all!

Sweet peas- Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash

This article first appeared on 947 : What we're watching, eating, drinking, reading and planting




20 February 2023 10:01 AM
by Sian Roelofsz
Tags:
#books
#OurFood
best wine

More from Lifestyle

Picture: Pixabay.com

DStv to spike prices as of 1 April

20 February 2023 12:36 PM

Multichoice announced their DStv subscription service fees are scheduled for increase from 1 April.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Facebook. © burdun/123rf

Facebook and Instagram users can soon pay for verified status

20 February 2023 12:23 PM

Facebook and Instagram may soon follow on from Elon Musk’s Twitter trend by having users pay for a verification tick.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pet matchmaker? Adopting your dream pet is a swipe away...

20 February 2023 10:03 AM

Could a right swipe on Hill's Pet Matchmaker App guarantee love everlasting? We think so!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© marcbruxelle/123rf.com

[WATCH] Hilarious 'doccie' on the state potholes in South Africa goes viral

20 February 2023 9:31 AM

Apparently, potholes can be found across South Africa, though they're supposedly extinct in the Western Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© baloon111/123rf.com

[WATCH] Airbnb host ditches customer for another who pays more

20 February 2023 9:12 AM

A video of an Airbnb host canceling a customer to make a place for another, higher-paying one is going viral.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© creativefamily/123rf.com

Need a job? This company is looking for a 'dagga tester' and pays R1.9 million

20 February 2023 8:17 AM

One of "the most intoxicating jobs in the world" lets you smoke and review weed all while earning a salary.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© bubbers/123rf.com

The psychology of revenge

19 February 2023 10:12 AM

Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to resident clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane, about whether revenge is rewarding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Owning a home rather than renting may not be a good investment. Here's why

17 February 2023 4:41 PM

John Perlman speaks to journalist Simon Brown about his article ‘Why renting, not buying a home, is best’ and what he discovered.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: 1947 on Vilakazi Street. Picture: 1947 on Vilakazi Street/Facebook

How a barber shop waiting area led to the birth of 1947 on Vilakazi Street

17 February 2023 2:34 PM

If you are looking for incredible local cuisine in a fine dining space, 1947 on Vilakazi Street is the place to be.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© belchonock/123rf.com

What can you do if your partner changes their mind on a major life decision?

17 February 2023 2:19 PM

It is important to be on the same page as your partner about big decisions, but what happens if one of you changes your mind?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Whoopsies! Art collector accidently shatters R725 000 Jeff Koons sculpture

World Business

SA needs stricter firearm laws, as country faces a 'virus of gun violence'

Local Opinion

[IN PHOTOS] Flooding in the Vaal causes major damage to homes

Local

EWN Highlights

Workers expect decisive budget from Enoch Godongwana, says Cosatu

20 February 2023 3:00 PM

Homelessess can be solved if all spheres of govt work together, says NGO

20 February 2023 2:49 PM

DA proposes alternative budget to revive SA's economy

20 February 2023 1:32 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA