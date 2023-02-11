Mzansi in shock after rapper AKA shot and killed
Tributes are continuing to pour in for Kiernan Forbes, popularly known as AKA, and celebrity chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.
The pair were shot and killed as they left a well-known restaurant in Durban's Florida road on Friday night.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.
Supa Mega rose to fame after releasing his single Victory Lap from his debut studio album, Altar Ego in 2010.
He is known for hits such as Fela in Versace, Congratulate, Composure and Caiphus song.
AKA also won multiple awards during his music career, including Best Street Urban Music Album and Male Artist of the Year at the 18th South African Music Awards.
He was also nominated twice for Best International Act at the BET Awards.
Definitely an SA icon,gave us hit after hit...you did your part for SA hip hop Mega,rest now Legend. #RIPAKA pic.twitter.com/jbtJiNMu4Q' GasMan (@MofokengMogasie) February 11, 2023
#ripaka may heaven welcome you with open arms💔💔' alson_ambrose (@alson_ambrose) February 11, 2023
Gone but not forgotten pic.twitter.com/t8UX6NpZjv
Tebello" Tibz"Motsoane former cofounder of the clothing brand Head honcho & Showlove Consulting Founder,The man who introduced us to AKA,he also helped shape the South African hip hop scene in his era,focused,intelligent well respected.' Mdevah ★ 𓃤 𓅇 𓅋 𓆘𓂀𖤐 (@KingMdevah) February 11, 2023
Tragic🕯️💔🕊️#Tibz #TebelloTibzMotsoane pic.twitter.com/4sWTyuY6xm
Another mother has lost her son. Another daughter has lost her father. Another young man has lost his life. Another partner has lost their partner. All in the name of a horrific & senseless crime. Hurt. 💔#RIPAKA pic.twitter.com/t4H2mrFg2S' Sam B (Sammy) #BlackLivesMatter (@BeynonSammy) February 11, 2023
Game Changers, Don’t forget to Show Tibz Love 🕊️💔#RIPAKA #RIPTibz pic.twitter.com/R5ZYNjEoq1' IG@cookedby_mandisa (@Mandissa_Nkosi) February 10, 2023
No artist loved his country like Kiernan Forbes.. absolutely no one! AKA loved South Africa unashamedly and flew the flag high wherever he goes around the Globe. A true compatriot who deserve a state funeral. A 7 days week of mourning must be declared, flags down! 🇿🇦 #RIPAKA pic.twitter.com/tPaRHZ7mlm' Nathi 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇷🇺🇵🇸 (@Nkosinathi_99) February 11, 2023
This article first appeared on 947 : Mzansi in shock after rapper AKA shot and killed
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/CofWTuPthaY/
