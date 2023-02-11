A child’s journey to reading and how to encourage it
Children in South Africa are struggling to read.
Never underestimate the power of reading stories to them from a very young age.Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert
Many are not privileged enough to receive proper formal preschool education.
Preschool is an important stage of a child's development.
In this phase, they are taught basic skills like learning to count, the alphabet and reading.
Once they are in the preschool years, we need to understand that reading is not just words on a page, it's about multi-sensory concrete learning.Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert
The benefits of reading include, an increase in vocabulary, improvement in writing skills and boosting social skills.
Sometimes their visual systems are not strong enough, so they avoid reading.Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert
Parents are also encouraged to assist their children in overcoming this hurdle, by not only reading to them, but also using creative methods to help their child succeed.
You need to test their comprehension skills. Can they derive meaning from it, or are they just reading the words.Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert
Scroll up for the full interview.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/wavebreakmediamicro/wavebreakmediamicro1503/wavebreakmediamicro150308122/38145922-cute-little-boy-reading-book-in-the-library.jpg
More from Lifestyle
'Help your child find their strengths, don't cling to outdated ideas of success'
Our society still gives a lot of credence to university education and certain careers, which is not necessary says educational psychologist Dr Greg Pienaar.Read More
The fine line between denial and positive thinking
Ray White speaks to resident clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane unpacking the dark side of the “positive vibes” trend, called toxic positivity.Read More
Wondering which flowers to get your partner this Valentine's Day?
In the spirit of Valentines, Ray White speaks to Kylie Kaiser, the founder of By Kylie Flowers, sharing some tips on the kind of flowers to get someone and what different flowers represent.Read More
'It's like I lost a little brother': Slikour pays tribute to AKA
Ray White was in conversation with rapper Slikour who shared some of his memories of the late AKA.Read More
Orienteering: the new fitness event (and more) you have to try in Cape Town
Liezel van der Westhuizen chats about upcoming orienteering, mountain biking, and running events happening in Cape Town.Read More
Tips on how to set sexual boundaries in your relationship
Clement Manyathela chats with Dr Nomasonto Zwane, on the importance of setting boundaries in your sexual relationships.Read More
3 movies and series to binge this (very likely) rainy weekend
Put your phone on Do Not Disturb, grab some popcorn and prepare to be entertained with these flicks.Read More
What people are buying for Valentine's Day
Clarence Ford speaks to Eighty20 CEO Steve Burnstone about the buying trends ahead of Valentine's Day.Read More
Have fun, get fit in Gauteng this weekend
Africa Melane catches up with resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen.Read More