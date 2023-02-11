A child’s journey to reading and how to encourage it





Children in South Africa are struggling to read.

Never underestimate the power of reading stories to them from a very young age. Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert

Many are not privileged enough to receive proper formal preschool education.

Preschool is an important stage of a child's development.

In this phase, they are taught basic skills like learning to count, the alphabet and reading.

Once they are in the preschool years, we need to understand that reading is not just words on a page, it's about multi-sensory concrete learning. Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert

The benefits of reading include, an increase in vocabulary, improvement in writing skills and boosting social skills.

Sometimes their visual systems are not strong enough, so they avoid reading. Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert

Parents are also encouraged to assist their children in overcoming this hurdle, by not only reading to them, but also using creative methods to help their child succeed.

You need to test their comprehension skills. Can they derive meaning from it, or are they just reading the words. Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert

Image: © gasparij/123rf.com

