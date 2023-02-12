Children's radio station needs your support to stay on air





Children struggling with the mental and physical toll of chronic illness are rarely given a voice.

But for the past six years, a pioneering Cape Town radio station called RX Radio has given young patients a platform to empower them with agency so they can have a positive impact on society.

The award-winning station was established in 2016 to enable children with different health conditions and children to come together and speak freely about issues that are important to them.

The children lead the conversation behind the microphones and create their own radio shows.

The hospital has trained 135 child and young reporters between the age of 4 and 18.

80% of our reporters are children with chronic conditions...cancers and disabilities. And the 20% is made up of their family or friends who want to be part of the training. Noluyolo Ngomani, station manager of RX Radio

Over the past few years, we've been through a tedious process to get a FM licence and at the end of November last year, we attained a permit to broadcast on the grounds of the hospital, up the slopes of UCT and other service areas. Noluyolo Ngomani, station manager of RX Radio

Like any community media organisation, funding is uphill battle.

RX Radio was initially funded by the Children's Hospital Trust and was operating under the Health Facilities Board.

Due to Covid-19, funding became more constrained and the radio was forced to shut down their marketing department.

After 2021, things became very tough for the station as we had to downsize. Our initial budget was about R4million and we had it cut it R1.8milliion. Staff left because there's no security. To date, we've only secured R450,000 and that will last us until May. After May, we won't be able to continue, which is sad. Noluyolo Ngomani, station manager of RX Radio

So last year we partnered with Back-A-Buddy to raise funds. And even though it was so rigorous, we were only able to raise R50,000 of the R1.8million that we wanted. So we're calling on people to assist us. Noluyolo Ngomani, station manager of RX Radio

RX Radio has a lot to offer as it's the only place to offer children with chronic illness to talk about their issues. It matches the spirit of civil society. Noluyolo Ngomani, station manager of RX Radio

To contribute financially, email RayW@702.co.za to contact RX Radio.

