What lessons can households learn from SONA?





South Africans are battling to make ends meet.

Increasing electricity prices, fuel price hikes, interest rate and food inflation is crippling South Africans, with analysts predicting that the worst is yet to come.

With Eskom's deterioration and continued debt crisis, what lessons can households learn from the State of the Nation address?

Resident certified financial planner Paul Roelofse says families should always have a plan.

We need to be aware of life changing events and get together with our families to put provisions for those unforeseen events. Paul Roelofse, resident certified financial planner

If you get it right, these financial problems can soften the blow for households. Paul Roelofse, resident certified financial planner

Image: 123rf.com

Over the past five years, South Africa has borrowed R1.5 trillion from investors, with the country's gross loan debt continuing to balloon.

On a micro level, the soaring interest rate and inflation means South Africans are saving less and will have to borrow more.

Roelofse's advice is to look at South Africa's debt dilemma and avoid borrowing.

If you're in a household, you have to find the funds in your own resources. If you're going to borrow more money, you're going to be in bigger trouble down the road. Driving interests rates and more debt is not the solution for the future. Paul Roelofse, resident certified financial planner

Scroll up to listen to the conversation.