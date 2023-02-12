Wondering which flowers to get your partner this Valentine's Day?





'Roses are red, violets are blue. If you don't know your flower language, she won't be into you.'

Wondering what flowers to buy for Valentine's Day, think more than just red.

Flowers speak a language and convey a different message.

If you're leaning toward the classic red rose, expand your horizons.

Florist Kylie Kaiser shares more valuable flower tips.

Red roses are always popular because they represent 'I love you'. But there are many different flowers that can send a message. Kylie Kaiser, founder of ByKylie Flowers

Lilies symbolize ever lasting love. If she brings you joy, you can buy sunflowers. Kylie Kaiser, founder of ByKylie Flowers

If your significant-other understands the language of flowers, then yellow roses is the one to stay away from.

Yellow roses symbolizes jealousy, infidelity and distrust. But all other colours are safe. Kylie Kaiser, founder of ByKylie Flowers

When going flower shopping, consider your pocket.

Due to their demand, red roses can be very expensive.

But florists can arrange a bouquet based on your budget and what message you'd like to send to your partner.

I'm looking at lilies, sunflowers and carnations, which symbolizes eternal love. I'm also looking at something that says 'I love you', which is the red chrysanthemum. These are popular and grows throughout the year. They are also much lower on the price scale. You could also mix all of these. Kylie Kaiser, founder of ByKylie FlowersWhn

