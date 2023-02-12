The fine line between denial and positive thinking
We live in a generation where the daily mantra has become 'Good Vibes Only'?
Sometimes, this excessive positivity can be mentally draining,
While there are benefits to positive thinking, it's often problematic.
Is there a thing as being ‘too positive’?
Can you overdose on positive thinking?
And is there a fine line between denial and positive thinking?
Resident clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane believes there is a dark side to the 'positive vibes' trend, called toxic positivity.
It sounds like a contradicting term to use the two words 'toxic' and 'positivity' in the same sentence. But the principle of it is too much of a good thing can be bad. But the epitome of that is the song 'don't worry, be happy'. There's a price to be paid for not worrying and being happy.Khosi Jiyane, resident clinical psychologist
The overuse of toxic positivity can can cause harm and lead to the very suffering it aims to end.
It can be excessive and ineffective, overgeneralizing a happy, optimistic state across all situations.
As much as we say being positive is a necessary ingredient for navigating the challenges of life, it's not sufficient to help us change the game in a healthy and functional way.Khosi Jiyane, resident clinical psychologist
Toxic positivity can be a form of denialism about the realities of life.
Our lives are often push-and-pull, filled with polarities and contradictions.
Jiyane says toxic positivity is about navigating the complexity of all these dynamics.
Toxic positivity says it's only about the one side. It is a form of repression and suppression of those realities. What we resist, persists. It doesn't go away. That's the price you pay. It's when you spiral into that deep and dark place, where people end up on the other side of the spectrum.Khosi Jiyane, resident clinical psychologist
Whereas there should be the integration of the realness and realities of life.Khosi Jiyane, resident clinical psychologist
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/L86vy42TB-w
