Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

'Help your child find their strengths, don't cling to outdated ideas of success'

12 February 2023 12:28 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Education
career guidance
career choice
academic success
Greg Pienaar
The Bridge School

Our society still gives a lot of credence to university education and certain careers, which is not necessary says educational psychologist Dr Greg Pienaar.

Abongile Nzelenzele talks to Dr Greg Pienaar, educational psychologist and principal of The Bridge School.

- "We all have different strengths and we shouldn't write off a child because they're not strong at maths or science or whatever. They might be strong in something else."

- Educational psychologist Greg Pienaar believes parents needn't cling to traditional perceptions about success and should rather embrace a world of new opportunities.

@ wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com
@ wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

Many parents worry that if their child needs additional assistance academically or emotionally, they might struggle in future and not ultimately achieve personal and career fulfilment.

At least one educational psychologist feels parents needn't cling to traditional perceptions about success and should rather embrace the world of new opportunities that are constantly emerging.

When it comes to the potential of children, they shouldn't be written off says Greg Pienaar, principal of The Bridge School.

I think our society is one where we give a lot of credence to certain careers and not as much to others - it's got to be university, and you've got to be a dentist... just for example.

Greg Pienaar, Principal - The Bridge School

Is it fear that drives parents to pressurise their kids in this way?

Pienaar believes this attitude is bred from a perception that's been built over a period of time - that if you don't go to university you haven't made it, for instance.

I don't believe that's right. We all have different strengths and we shouldn't write off someone because they're not strong at maths or science or whatever. They might be strong in something else.... and we should never write off anyone.

Greg Pienaar, Principal - The Bridge School

Pienaar emphasizes the importance of getting guidance and specifically career guidance early on.

What is especially important, he feels, is for parents to listen to their children and help them discover their strengths and interests.

I believe if you choose according to what your strengths are rather than just coping [in a job] which doesn't harness your real passion or interest'.. if you can discover that interest or passion early on you'd probably make the right decision and you'd be happy going to work every day.

Greg Pienaar, Principal - The Bridge School

A parent will have certain goals for their child and will guide them but it's much more important to listen to the child. And if you know your child you'll know what they're good at, you'll know if they're strong academically or not.

Greg Pienaar, Principal - The Bridge School

I think it's important to stay in touch with your child and listen to them. That's the key.

Greg Pienaar, Principal - The Bridge School

Scroll up to listen to the conversation


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Help your child find their strengths, don't cling to outdated ideas of success'




Share this:
