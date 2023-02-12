'Help your child find their strengths, don't cling to outdated ideas of success'
Abongile Nzelenzele talks to Dr Greg Pienaar, educational psychologist and principal of The Bridge School.
- "We all have different strengths and we shouldn't write off a child because they're not strong at maths or science or whatever. They might be strong in something else."
- Educational psychologist Greg Pienaar believes parents needn't cling to traditional perceptions about success and should rather embrace a world of new opportunities.
Many parents worry that if their child needs additional assistance academically or emotionally, they might struggle in future and not ultimately achieve personal and career fulfilment.
At least one educational psychologist feels parents needn't cling to traditional perceptions about success and should rather embrace the world of new opportunities that are constantly emerging.
When it comes to the potential of children, they shouldn't be written off says Greg Pienaar, principal of The Bridge School.
I think our society is one where we give a lot of credence to certain careers and not as much to others - it's got to be university, and you've got to be a dentist... just for example.Greg Pienaar, Principal - The Bridge School
Is it fear that drives parents to pressurise their kids in this way?
Pienaar believes this attitude is bred from a perception that's been built over a period of time - that if you don't go to university you haven't made it, for instance.
I don't believe that's right. We all have different strengths and we shouldn't write off someone because they're not strong at maths or science or whatever. They might be strong in something else.... and we should never write off anyone.Greg Pienaar, Principal - The Bridge School
Pienaar emphasizes the importance of getting guidance and specifically career guidance early on.
What is especially important, he feels, is for parents to listen to their children and help them discover their strengths and interests.
I believe if you choose according to what your strengths are rather than just coping [in a job] which doesn't harness your real passion or interest'.. if you can discover that interest or passion early on you'd probably make the right decision and you'd be happy going to work every day.Greg Pienaar, Principal - The Bridge School
A parent will have certain goals for their child and will guide them but it's much more important to listen to the child. And if you know your child you'll know what they're good at, you'll know if they're strong academically or not.Greg Pienaar, Principal - The Bridge School
I think it's important to stay in touch with your child and listen to them. That's the key.Greg Pienaar, Principal - The Bridge School
Scroll up to listen to the conversation
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Help your child find their strengths, don't cling to outdated ideas of success'
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/wavebreakmediamicro/wavebreakmediamicro1606/wavebreakmediamicro160607319/58319249-thoughtful-schoolboy-wearing-mortar-board-in-classroom-at-school.jpg
More from Lifestyle
The fine line between denial and positive thinking
Ray White speaks to resident clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane unpacking the dark side of the “positive vibes” trend, called toxic positivity.Read More
Wondering which flowers to get your partner this Valentine's Day?
In the spirit of Valentines, Ray White speaks to Kylie Kaiser, the founder of By Kylie Flowers, sharing some tips on the kind of flowers to get someone and what different flowers represent.Read More
A child’s journey to reading and how to encourage it
Ray White was in conversation with resident human potential and parenting expert, Nikki Bush, about the importance of reading to your child.Read More
'It's like I lost a little brother': Slikour pays tribute to AKA
Ray White was in conversation with rapper Slikour who shared some of his memories of the late AKA.Read More
Orienteering: the new fitness event (and more) you have to try in Cape Town
Liezel van der Westhuizen chats about upcoming orienteering, mountain biking, and running events happening in Cape Town.Read More
Tips on how to set sexual boundaries in your relationship
Clement Manyathela chats with Dr Nomasonto Zwane, on the importance of setting boundaries in your sexual relationships.Read More
3 movies and series to binge this (very likely) rainy weekend
Put your phone on Do Not Disturb, grab some popcorn and prepare to be entertained with these flicks.Read More
What people are buying for Valentine's Day
Clarence Ford speaks to Eighty20 CEO Steve Burnstone about the buying trends ahead of Valentine's Day.Read More
Have fun, get fit in Gauteng this weekend
Africa Melane catches up with resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen.Read More