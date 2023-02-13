Fans, friends gather at crime scene for tribute and prayer session for AKA, Tibz
DURBAN - Fans of Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes braved the rain in Durban to pay their last respects to the rapper and his late associate and celebrity chef, Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane.
Fans, friends, and artists gathered at a candlelight prayer session on Sunday night at the place where the pair died.
Fans celebrated both victims while singing and dancing to AKA’s music.
READ: Fans create shrine for AKA, Tebello Motsoane in Durban
A fan of AKA said that the rapper’s music was a soundtrack to her and her children’s lives.
“Every time I listen to AKA’s music, I’ll always love and dance. I have kids who listened to his music, and now hearing that he is gone, and we won’t be able to have new music or performances from AKA is sad and devastating.”
The funeral arrangements were yet to be communicated.
READ: AKA's family appeals for privacy, compassion
The pair were shot and killed outside a Florida Road restaurant in Durban on Friday night.
They were both declared dead at the scene.
Police were searching for two suspects who were believed to have approached both AKA and Tibz from across the road, before shooting them at close range and fleeing the scene on foot.
READ: Police hunt suspects in AKA, Tibz shooting, ask public for assistance
AKA was just hours away from making an appearance at a popular nightclub as part of his birthday celebration tour.
This article first appeared on EWN : Fans, friends gather at crime scene for tribute and prayer session for AKA, Tibz
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/CofWTuPthaY/
