702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
[REVIEW] 'All Quiet on the Western Front' (Netflix) is 'devastatingly good'

13 February 2023 7:58 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
gayle edmunds
Abongile Nzelenzele
weekend breakfast
movie reviews
Sara-Jayne Makwala King

Movie critic Gayle Edmunds gives "All Quiet on the Western Front" a thumbs up.

Abongile Nzelenzele chats with movie critic Gayle Edmunds about "All Quiet on the Western Front" on Netflix.

Listen to the pair's thoughts below:

"All Quiet on the Western Front" isa war drama set in the 1920s.

It's an adaptation of Remarque's 1929 novel of the same name about the gruesome conditions and devastating reality of the war in Germany.

It got nine Oscar nominations.

Watch the trailer:

It's hardcore watching but worth it...

Gayle Edmunds, movie reviewer

Edmunds gives credit to the young cast who engrosses you in the film — you see the horror of war, how veterans become brutalised, and how life is wasted which is "unbelievably powerful".

Scroll up to listen to the interview.


This article first appeared on KFM : [REVIEW] 'All Quiet on the Western Front' (Netflix) is 'devastatingly good'




Multiple South African Music Award Nominee AKA on the red carpet. Picture: Twitter @ImLooLou/EWN.

[LISTEN] Latest update on the murder of renowned rapper AKA in Durban

13 February 2023 11:18 AM

Ray White speaks with EWN reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso.

Rihanna embraces her belly and reveals baby bump at her US SuperBowl performance. Screenshot: Youtube/NFL.

[WATCH] Rihanna caresses baby bump, revealing second pregnancy at US Super Bowl

13 February 2023 10:50 AM

This was Rihanna’s first live performance in seven years.

pexels-dmitry-demidov-3783471jpg

[LISTEN] The first song EVER played on radio was...

13 February 2023 8:32 AM

It's World Radio Day today! Lets go back in time to see what the first song ever played on the airwaves was. Drum roll, please...

Marcel Richman is Dis-Chem Brain of 702 at Maponya Mall

13 February 2023 5:07 AM

We recap the action from the 2023 Dis-Chem Brain of 702 and Junior Brain of 702 rounds in Soweto.

IMG: Twitter / @akaworldwide

'It's like I lost a little brother': Slikour pays tribute to AKA

11 February 2023 9:26 AM

Ray White was in conversation with rapper Slikour who shared some of his memories of the late AKA.

Picture: Instagram

Mzansi in shock after rapper AKA shot and killed

11 February 2023 5:02 AM

The 35-year-old rapper and his friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane were shot at as they left a well-known restaurant in Durban's Florida road on Friday night.

Watching TV television streaming DStv Showmax Netflix Amazon Prime Disney. Picture: pavelmuravev/123rf.com

3 movies and series to binge this (very likely) rainy weekend

10 February 2023 12:49 PM

Put your phone on Do Not Disturb, grab some popcorn and prepare to be entertained with these flicks.

Michael B. Jordan at the South African premiere of 'Creed II' in Sandton. Picture: Supplied

Happy 36th birthday, Michael B. Jordan!

10 February 2023 10:46 AM

Celebrate Michael B. Jordan’s 36th birthday with these seven films.

A wax sculpture of Tom Cruise. © czgur/123rf.com

Tom to Cruise in on King Charles' big day in May

10 February 2023 10:44 AM

Hollywood star Tom Cruise might be a man of many talents, but did you know he's also a royalist?

British television classic comedy sitcom Fawlty Towers is back!

9 February 2023 11:38 AM

Star and writer John Cleese is set to revive the sitcom with his daughter Camilla Cleese.

