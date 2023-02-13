[CAR REVIEW] We drive the new 'shockingly good' Haval Jolion HYBRID electric
Abongile Nzelenzele interviews motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson.
The Haval Jolion is a key goal scorer for the Chinese brand and the latest addition to the line-up keeps that streak going.
Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson, a skeptic about Chinese brands, came away impressed when she had the opportunity to give the Jolion HEV a go.
I am shocked about how good it really is. And I actually now understand why so many people are buying this damned car.Melinda Ferguson, motoring journalist
Haval's latest addition to the Jolion fleet comes in the form of a hybrid electric vehicle.
The appropriately named Jolion HEV has both a 1.5-litre petrol engine and a smaller electric motor.
The two work in concert, so the petrol engine keeps the electric one charged, so no need to rely on Eskom.
The electric motor does all the work where burning petrol makes no sense such as when starting up, low-speed driving and idling at a pedestrian crossing.
The Jolion HEV burns a very frugal five litres per 100km.
The electric/petrol combo results in a smooth and comfortable drive, with seamless switching between the two engines.
All these come standard:
- Electronic Stability System
- Traction Control
- ABS and EBD
- Dual front, side and curtain airbags.
- Anti-Roll System and Secondary Collision Mitigation
- Uphill and Downhill Assist
- Rear Parking Sensors
- Smart keyless entry with push button start
- Panoramic sunroof
- Seven-inch colour instrument cluster
- Wireless phone charging
The Haval Jolion HEV comes in two variants.
The HEV Luxury starts at R549 950 and the HEV Super Luxury retails for R579 950.
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [CAR REVIEW] We drive the new 'shockingly good' Haval Jolion HYBRID electric
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_191135983_phuket-thailand-august-09-2022-cars-logo-of-haval-in-showroom-of-dealership.html?vti=n9vs3j09vn5guyaamu-1-11
More from Business
[LISTEN] Is South Africa uninvestable?
Would you invest in South Africa, even with all of its challenges?Read More
Investing in solar panels increases the value of your home
With loadshedding probably with us for years to come, an alternative energy supply will add to your property's value.Read More
Union rejects SA Post Office plan to retrench 6,000 workers
The post office handed a notice letter to the workers union last week, indicating it would press ahead with the large-scale retrenchments.Read More
'You're giving it a cutesy name, it's power cuts!' Richard Quest on loadshedding
British journalist, Richard Quest is in town and chats to Kfm mornings about our energy crisis and why it shouldn't be happening.Read More
SONA 2023: Ramaphosa 'makes the right noise but there is no delivery'
Skepticism remains high on whether plans to address SA's energy crisis, announced at SONA, will see the light of day.Read More
SONA2023: 'Lots of talk, no action'
President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address on Thursday looked to inspire a nation devastated by loadshedding.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Forgiving yourself is the first step to correcting money mistakes'
Financial loss – big or small – can have devastating physical and emotional effects. Forgiveness is the first step to recovery.Read More
'Transnet is frustrating the economy': African Rail Road Association
The Association says state-owned Transnet is hampering the economy and wants immediate third-party access to freight rail.Read More
Effective ways of marketing South Africa that do not cost R1 billion
Is spending R1 billion on sponsoring Tottenham Hotspur the best way to market our beautiful country?Read More
More from Lifestyle
Investing in solar panels increases the value of your home
With loadshedding probably with us for years to come, an alternative energy supply will add to your property's value.Read More
How 'neuromodulation' treats chronic pain safely, non-invasively, without drugs
Dr Caryn April, Pain Management Physician, joins Pippa Hudson to discuss pain management techniques for chronic pain.Read More
'Help your child find their strengths, don't cling to outdated ideas of success'
Our society still gives a lot of credence to university education and certain careers, which is not necessary says educational psychologist Dr Greg Pienaar.Read More
The fine line between denial and positive thinking
Ray White speaks to resident clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane unpacking the dark side of the “positive vibes” trend, called toxic positivity.Read More
Wondering which flowers to get your partner this Valentine's Day?
In the spirit of Valentines, Ray White speaks to Kylie Kaiser, the founder of By Kylie Flowers, sharing some tips on the kind of flowers to get someone and what different flowers represent.Read More
A child’s journey to reading and how to encourage it
Ray White was in conversation with resident human potential and parenting expert, Nikki Bush, about the importance of reading to your child.Read More
'It's like I lost a little brother': Slikour pays tribute to AKA
Ray White was in conversation with rapper Slikour who shared some of his memories of the late AKA.Read More
Orienteering: the new fitness event (and more) you have to try in Cape Town
Liezel van der Westhuizen chats about upcoming orienteering, mountain biking, and running events happening in Cape Town.Read More
Tips on how to set sexual boundaries in your relationship
Clement Manyathela chats with Dr Nomasonto Zwane, on the importance of setting boundaries in your sexual relationships.Read More