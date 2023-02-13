[CAR REVIEW] We drive the new 'shockingly good' Haval Jolion HYBRID electric





Abongile Nzelenzele interviews motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson.

The Haval Jolion is a key goal scorer for the Chinese brand and the latest addition to the line-up keeps that streak going.

Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson, a skeptic about Chinese brands, came away impressed when she had the opportunity to give the Jolion HEV a go.

Haval. © romanzaiets/123rf.com

I am shocked about how good it really is. And I actually now understand why so many people are buying this damned car. Melinda Ferguson, motoring journalist

Haval's latest addition to the Jolion fleet comes in the form of a hybrid electric vehicle.

The appropriately named Jolion HEV has both a 1.5-litre petrol engine and a smaller electric motor.

The two work in concert, so the petrol engine keeps the electric one charged, so no need to rely on Eskom.

The electric motor does all the work where burning petrol makes no sense such as when starting up, low-speed driving and idling at a pedestrian crossing.

The Jolion HEV burns a very frugal five litres per 100km.

The electric/petrol combo results in a smooth and comfortable drive, with seamless switching between the two engines.

All these come standard:

Electronic Stability System

Traction Control

ABS and EBD

Dual front, side and curtain airbags.

Anti-Roll System and Secondary Collision Mitigation

Uphill and Downhill Assist

Rear Parking Sensors

Smart keyless entry with push button start

Panoramic sunroof

Seven-inch colour instrument cluster

Wireless phone charging

The Haval Jolion HEV comes in two variants.

The HEV Luxury starts at R549 950 and the HEV Super Luxury retails for R579 950.

