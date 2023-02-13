SA Weather Service forecasts 60% chance of rain for Gauteng on Valentine's Day





JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service has predicted a 60% chance of rainfall in most parts of Gauteng.

Heavy downpours have been battering the province, with Tembisa seeing several homes flooded and some sinking.

These included homes in the Winnie Mandela and Zone 5 areas.

Forecaster Ismael Moyo said Valentine's Day day would see inclement weather.

“So, on the 14th, we are going for a 60% chance of showers and thundershowers, other than there's going to be partly cloudy conditions in the early hours becoming cloudy with those thunderstorms that are expected to dominate the day.

“What's interesting is that for the next few days, it's going to be wet in general for the eastern parts of the country and that includes Gauteng," he said.

Gauteng Today 's Weather overview: 13.2.2023 pic.twitter.com/3nazx8rxym ' SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 13, 2023

More rain is also forecast for Mpumalanga and Limpopo with parts of the Kruger National Park flooded.

