SA Weather Service forecasts 60% chance of rain for Gauteng on Valentine's Day
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service has predicted a 60% chance of rainfall in most parts of Gauteng.
Heavy downpours have been battering the province, with Tembisa seeing several homes flooded and some sinking.
These included homes in the Winnie Mandela and Zone 5 areas.
Forecaster Ismael Moyo said Valentine's Day day would see inclement weather.
“So, on the 14th, we are going for a 60% chance of showers and thundershowers, other than there's going to be partly cloudy conditions in the early hours becoming cloudy with those thunderstorms that are expected to dominate the day.
“What's interesting is that for the next few days, it's going to be wet in general for the eastern parts of the country and that includes Gauteng," he said.
Gauteng Today 's Weather overview: 13.2.2023 pic.twitter.com/3nazx8rxym' SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 13, 2023
More rain is also forecast for Mpumalanga and Limpopo with parts of the Kruger National Park flooded.
This article first appeared on EWN : SA Weather Service forecasts 60% chance of rain for Gauteng on Valentine's Day
More from Local
[LISTEN] Social justice is about fairness to all, insists Thuli Madonsela
Is this the South Africa that Nelson Mandela fought for?Read More
[LISTEN] ATM wants High Court to allow impeachment proceedings against Ramaphosa
Ray White interviews ATM spokesperson Zama Ntshona.Read More
Anti-crime activist Ayob Mungalee shot dead in Eldorado Park
Ray White speaks with Yusuf Abramjee, another anti-crime activist.Read More
[LISTEN] Is South Africa uninvestable?
Would you invest in South Africa, even with all of its challenges?Read More
1970s TV set - What is the oldest piece of furniture your family owns?
A young woman shocked by her grandfather's ancient TV goes viral.Read More
Ntokozo Xaba's alleged killer expected back in court for bail application
23-year-old rugby player Ngcebo Thusi was arrested shortly after Xaba, his ex-girlfriend, was found dead in her off-campus residence. She had been stabbed several times.Read More
Wheelie bin lock - a solution for messy pickers or a way to exclude recyclers?
The BinGuard wheelie bin lock is an invention that aims to protect your trash.Read More
Anti-crime activist gunned down in Eldorado Park
Mungalee was the national director of a movement, People Seeking Justice Action Group.Read More
Solar power tax breaks a good move to help desperate small businesses - analyst
Government looks to tax rebates to curb the R1 billion-per-day cost of load shedding on the South African economy.Read More