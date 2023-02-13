[LISTEN] The first song EVER played on radio was...
If you didn't hear by now, 13 February is World Radio Day!
Whoop, whoop!
Of course, we're a LITTLE biased and love this day a bit too much because we truly believe radio:
1) Brings people together
2) Sparks important conversations
3) Creates community
4) Entertains with the MOST music, all the time
So, to celebrate this one, we went all the way back in the radio archives to find the very first song broadcasted on the airwaves and it was... (are you drum rolling for us?)
It's the beloved Christmas Carol, 'O Holy Night!' For nostalgia's sake, give the first radio broadcasted song a listen below:
Shocker, right?!
This is partly because of timing...
On 24 December 1906, the first radio broadcast for entertainment and music was ready for transmission from Brant Rock, Massachusetts (USA).
So, it made sense that the first song ever was something with Christmas cheer that people resonated with.
But, back in 1906, they didn't have fancy recording and playback technology, so the transmission included the historically dubbed 'Father of Radio', Reginald Fessenden himself playing, 'O Holy Night' live on the violin, followed by a reading of the Bible.
Today, we make TikToks, podcasts, and everything in between with sounds on radio... oh, how far we've come!
Happy World Radio Day to the industry legends and everyone who contributes to this medium.
This article first appeared on KFM : [LISTEN] The first song EVER played on radio was...
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/silver-dynamic-microphone-on-black-microphone-stand-3783471/
