[WATCH] Sign language interpreter's energetic Super Bowl performance goes viral
American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter Justina Miles went viral for her energetic performance at Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show.
Miles delivered her interpretation with flare, rhythm, and emotion.
February 13, 2023
The TikTok creator made history at the game on 12 February, becoming the first deaf woman to be involved in the halftime show.
She was part of the team of ASL interpreters signing the performance at the event.
Social media users shared their excitement and love for Miles’ performance.
Idk if y’all saw the vid of the ASL interpreter for Rihanna’s halftime show but she went OFFFFFF HAHA' xavier lee (@xayyyvr) February 13, 2023
Justina Miles was the ASL interpreter for the Super Bowl halftime show and she killed it 🔥🤟🏻' S⁷ (@chrrynamjoon) February 13, 2023
I just watched the interpreter giving her all for Rihanna’s Halftime show. I really enjoyed her energy and how into it she was.' Kayanna Ottaway (@shineanyway09) February 13, 2023
This article first appeared on 947 : [WATCH] Sign language interpreter's energetic Super Bowl performance goes viral
Source : Photo: Twitter
More from Celebrities
Counting down the 11 most memorable Super Bowl Halftime Shows of all time
Prince, Michael Jackson, Beyonce, Dr Dre, Janet Jackson and so many more have graced the Super Bowl stage in its history.Read More
Happy 36th birthday, Michael B. Jordan!
Celebrate Michael B. Jordan’s 36th birthday with these seven films.Read More
Reggae legend, Bob Marley would've turned 78 today
Take a trip down memory lane with us as we celebrate the memory and music of reggae legend, Bob Marley.Read More
Real or fake news: Is Kanye West moving to South Africa?
In a viral TikTok video, the musician says that he's moving to Mzansi to 'start a new life.' But was this post real or fake?Read More
Arnold Schwarzenegger allegedly involved in car accident with cyclist
The 'Terminator' actor was driving in West Hollywood when the reportedly cyclist swerved into his lane.Read More
Search continues for missing British actor, Julian Sands
The 65-year-old went missing on 13 January in the San Gabriel Mountains, north of Los Angeles.Read More