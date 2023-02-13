[WATCH] Sign language interpreter's energetic Super Bowl performance goes viral





American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter Justina Miles went viral for her energetic performance at Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Miles delivered her interpretation with flare, rhythm, and emotion.

The TikTok creator made history at the game on 12 February, becoming the first deaf woman to be involved in the halftime show.

She was part of the team of ASL interpreters signing the performance at the event.

Social media users shared their excitement and love for Miles’ performance.

Idk if y’all saw the vid of the ASL interpreter for Rihanna’s halftime show but she went OFFFFFF HAHA ' xavier lee (@xayyyvr) February 13, 2023

Justina Miles was the ASL interpreter for the Super Bowl halftime show and she killed it 🔥🤟🏻 ' S⁷ (@chrrynamjoon) February 13, 2023

I just watched the interpreter giving her all for Rihanna’s Halftime show. I really enjoyed her energy and how into it she was. ' Kayanna Ottaway (@shineanyway09) February 13, 2023

