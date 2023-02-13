Streaming issues? Report here
Tshwane mayor Randall Williams resigns

13 February 2023 7:34 AM
by Thabiso Goba
Tags:
DA-LED COALITION
Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams

In his resignation letter, Williams said he was resigning to ensure stability in the city. He said he did not want the political instability in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni to spill over to Tshwane.

JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane metro mayor Randall Williams has resigned from his position.

In his resignation letter, Williams said he was resigning to ensure stability in the city.

He said he did not want the political instability in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni to spill over to Tshwane.

Williams had been in the position for over two years after being elected through a multi-party DA-led coalition in October 2020.

He was facing a motion of no confidence tabled by the ANC.

The DA-led multi-party coalitions in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni have collapsed, with councillors having been removed from executive positions by the ANC and EFF.

Williams said taking over the municipality from the ANC was challenging, after the metro was left with a R4 billion deficit.

"I resign today, not in frustration, resentment or anger, but in peace, knowing that I have been given an incredible opportunity and I have fulfilled my duties."

DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga praised Williams' decision to step down in order to ensure stability in Tshwane.


This article first appeared on EWN : Tshwane mayor Randall Williams resigns




