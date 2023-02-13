Tshwane mayor Randall Williams resigns
JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane metro mayor Randall Williams has resigned from his position.
In his resignation letter, Williams said he was resigning to ensure stability in the city.
He said he did not want the political instability in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni to spill over to Tshwane.
Williams had been in the position for over two years after being elected through a multi-party DA-led coalition in October 2020.
He was facing a motion of no confidence tabled by the ANC.
The DA-led multi-party coalitions in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni have collapsed, with councillors having been removed from executive positions by the ANC and EFF.
Williams said taking over the municipality from the ANC was challenging, after the metro was left with a R4 billion deficit.
"I resign today, not in frustration, resentment or anger, but in peace, knowing that I have been given an incredible opportunity and I have fulfilled my duties."
DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga praised Williams' decision to step down in order to ensure stability in Tshwane.
This article first appeared on EWN : Tshwane mayor Randall Williams resigns
More from Politics
[LISTEN] Social justice is about fairness to all, insists Thuli Madonsela
Is this the South Africa that Nelson Mandela fought for?Read More
GBV, institutional racism and binge drinking laid bare in 'Kampus' documentary
The documentary aims to shine light on the devastating impact of toxic campus culture.Read More
The Midday Report: Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams resigns
All the news you need to know.Read More
[LISTEN] ATM wants High Court to allow impeachment proceedings against Ramaphosa
Ray White interviews ATM spokesperson Zama Ntshona.Read More
Wheelie bin lock - a solution for messy pickers or a way to exclude recyclers?
The BinGuard wheelie bin lock is an invention that aims to protect your trash.Read More
Breakdown of what new Minister of Electricity will do - analyst
John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick journalist Ferial Haffajee.Read More
[WATCH] Faux Pas? SANDF officer bungles arrival of SONA red carpet VIP
A video is going viral of a military officer failing to open a door for a high-ranking official g on the red carpet ahead of #SONA.Read More
ANC’s state of disaster declaration: ‘A way to unlock money to flow faster’
The governing party says a state of disaster will allow the rollout of generators, solar panels and uninterrupted power supply.Read More
Replacing traffic lights with traffic circles to mitigate traffic light theft?
When the majority of South Africans don't know how to navigate a mini circle, would this be the smartest idea?Read More