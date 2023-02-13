



Lester Kiewit speaks to Retief Krige Industrial Designers CEO and Design Consultant, Retief Krige.

BinGuard offers a range of locks suited for specific situations namely, the bin gravity lock, wall bracket lock, and the wildlife lock, says CEO and Design Consultant, Retief Krige.

It is modelled on similar interventions across the world that have been introduced to protect personal waste.

Picture: Binguard internet/YouTube.

However, the product is often met with contention.

Given that vulnerable populations like, waste-pickers, not only rely trash to survive but collect up to 90% of all recycled paper and packaging, and save municipalities billions of rands – some people are critical of this invention.

Krige says the product is useful for border control, refuse management in hospitals and residential areas.

There’s so many different scenarios and uses of lockable bins, they are all used in Europe as well, sometimes for totally different reasons we use it in South Africa. Retief Krige, CEO and Design Consultant - Retief Krige Industrial Designers

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Wheelie bin lock - a solution for messy pickers or a way to exclude recyclers?