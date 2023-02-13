[WATCH] Asteroid explodes in night sky over English Channel





Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the world (skip to 05:19).

Currently named Sar2667, the one metre long asteroid exploded over the English Channel during the early hours of Monday morning.

The explosion could be seen across southern England and Wales and in parts of northern France.

Astronomers predicted the asteroid, so people had their cameras ready to catch the "remarkable" asteroid.

It was spectacular... I'm sure to see it must've been quite amazing. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent

