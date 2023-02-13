[WATCH] Asteroid explodes in night sky over English Channel
Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the world (skip to 05:19).
Currently named Sar2667, the one metre long asteroid exploded over the English Channel during the early hours of Monday morning.
The explosion could be seen across southern England and Wales and in parts of northern France.
Astronomers predicted the asteroid, so people had their cameras ready to catch the "remarkable" asteroid.
Got It! How beautiful! #Sar2667 #Asteroid pic.twitter.com/tpLQkJpcCv' Kade 🧑🏻🔬🌌 (@KadeFlowers) February 13, 2023
RELATED: Why on earth we need to pay attention to the weather... in space!
It was spectacular... I'm sure to see it must've been quite amazing.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Asteroid explodes in night sky over English Channel
Source : Twitter: @KadeFlowers
More from World
US military shoots down UFO over Canada
President Joe Biden has ordered his military to take down the unidentified flying object.Read More
Russian women flock to Argentina to give birth
"Birth tourism" from Russia to Argentina is booming as the war in Ukraine drags toward its second year.Read More
Brazil tries to drive out illegal miners hounding indigenous tribe
The Brazilian government is on a mission to push illegal gold miners out of the Yanomami Indigenous territory.Read More
Tom to Cruise in on King Charles' big day in May
Hollywood star Tom Cruise might be a man of many talents, but did you know he's also a royalist?Read More
Rescuers race to find Turkiye-Syria quake survivors as toll tops 21,000
Officials and medics said 17,674 people had died in Türkiye and 3,377 in Syria from Monday's tremor, bringing the confirmed total to 21,051.Read More
Woodpecker stashes 8 garbage bags worth of acorns in a California home's walls
An exterminator in an American home stumbled across more than 300kg of acorns stashed by a woodpecker in the walls .Read More
Volodymyr Zelensky asks for fighter jets. UK says 'nothing is off the table'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is in the UK to appeal for fighter jets.Read More
Is God non-binary? Church of England considers using gender-neutral pronouns
Is God a 'They'? The Anglican Church is grappling with God's gender.Read More
'The first thing we all did was pray': SA man who survived the Türkiye quake
A South African shares his experience of being in Atakya when the earthquake hit.Read More