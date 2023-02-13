GBV, institutional racism and binge drinking laid bare in 'Kampus' documentary
Clarence Ford speaks to filmmaker and media personality, Renaldo Schwarp.
• Filmmaker and media personality Renaldo Schwarp will release his next cinematic project ‘Kampus’ in August 2023
• The hard-hitting documentary feature aims to expose the devastating impact of toxic campus culture and traditions in South African tertiary institutions.
Schwarp, an award-winning multimedia journalist and broadcaster, will lay bare racism, binge drinking, GBV and institutional prejudice.
Kampus will probe Schwarp’s alma mater – Stellenbosch University, with specific focus on urination incidents that tore through the historical student town in 2022.
Of course we are talking about the big one, the urination incident last year at Stellenbosch.Renaldo Schwarp, Filmmaker
The film will highlight the disturbing reality at campuses across South Africa through moving first-hand testimonies from victims, and their families as well as insights from experts, university staff, and fellow journalists.
In 2019 the storyteller debuted SKEEF, a film currently streaming on SHOWMAX he also penned a top-selling book on LGBTIQ+ issues in South Africa.
I just realised that there’s absolute impact to be made when using one’s platform.Renaldo Schwarp, Filmmaker
Listen to the full audio above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : GBV, institutional racism and binge drinking laid bare in 'Kampus' documentary
Source : Facebook.com
