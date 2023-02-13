The Midday Report: Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams resigns
Leading the charge on The Midday Report today is the surprise resignation of Tshwane Executive Mayor Randall Williams. Williams, a DA councillor, leaves office under the spectre of an upcoming motion of no confidence against him, effectively rendering the motion mute.
It was expected that Williams would lose the motion after speculation that he had lost the confidence of his own caucus. Williams, for his part, has said he took the decision to resign to ensure stability within the city,
ActionSA, one of the DA's coalition partners in the municipality, has been chomping at the bit for a while now for Williams' resignation having previously said: "We don't have a DA problem in Tshwane, we have a Randall problem".
I resigned today because I believe it is in the best interest for continued stability of the coalition in the city. I resigned today not in frustration, resentment or anger, but in peace, knowing that I have been given an incredible opportunity and I have fulfilled my duties to the best of my abilities.Randall Williams, Former Tshwane Executive Mayor
As a coalition partner, this news took us by surprise.Michael Beaumont, National chairperson - Action SA
Other key issues on The Midday Report today:
-
Latest update on the murder of renowned rapper Kiernan Forbes, better known as AKA, in Durban.
-
Anti-crime Activist Ayob Mungalee Has Been Shot Dead In Eldorado Park South Of Johannesburg.
-
The ATM approaches the Western Cape High Court to overturn the National Assembly's decision not to continue with impeachment proceedings against President Cyril Ramaphosa.
