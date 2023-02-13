[LISTEN] Is South Africa uninvestable?
Clement Manyathela interviews Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Head of the Investment and Infrastructure Office at The Presidency.
South Africa is not uninvestable, says Ramokgopa, who admits that the current state of the country makes life challenging for those whishing "to deploy their money in South Africa".
RELATED: Pitiful investment in critical infrastructure behind SA’s poor economic state
During his recent State of the Nation Address, President Cyril Ramaphosa mentioned areas where improvements are needed for the country to reclaim its position as a premier investment destination.
Those areas include loadshedding, the state of the government, and the quality of service delivery in the country, as well as crime and corruption.
As long as we don't address these issues, we are unlikely going to attract the kind of investment at the pace that is required.Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Head of Investment and Infrastructure Office at The Presidency
The numbers suggest that, yes, the investors are coming into the country.Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Head of Investment and Infrastructure Office at The Presidency
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] Is South Africa uninvestable?
Source : EWN
