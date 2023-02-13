Ntokozo Xaba's alleged killer expected back in court for bail application





JOHANNESBURG - The man accused of murdering Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) student Ntokozo Xaba, 21, was expected to return to the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Monday for his bail application.

23-year-old rugby player Ngcebo Thusi was arrested shortly after Xaba, his ex-girlfriend, was found dead in her off-campus residence. She had been stabbed several times.

Thusi was allegedly the last person seen with Xaba.

He spent more than a week behind bars after the prosecution requested that his matter be postponed.

Last week, the State told the court that it needed to compile a profile on Thusi in preparation for his bail application.

This was expected to include gathering details such as his residential address and his criminal record.

TUT students have promised to protest against him being granted bail.

"What we want, we'll do whatever it takes, is that that that boy, the perpetrator, doesn't get bail," said student leader Sizwe Nyambi.

