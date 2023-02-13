



Clarence Ford speaks with Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

• The Barbados-born star revealed her second pregnancy on Sunday night during her Super Bowl halftime performance

• The 34-year-old singer had not performed in almost seven years, leaving her fans elated about her return to music

Rihanna embraces her belly and reveals baby bump at her US SuperBowl performance. Screenshot: Youtube/NFL.

Draped in a voluminous deep-red jumpsuit, the RnB and Pop superstar serenaded NFL fans in a 13-minute halftime performance of her greatest hits from Diamonds to We Found Love.

She dazzled sporting fans on a stage hoisted into mid-air with no costume changes, as per performance tradition.

Her tight-fitting latex top and open jacket featured a bump, giving the audience plenty of time to digest the news that she is expecting her second child.

But then what was trending by this morning was, 'She’s pregnant' like literally, that’s the hashtag that’s trending. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent

Watch the full performance here.

Scroll up to listen to the interview.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Rihanna caresses baby bump, revealing second pregnancy at US Super Bowl