US military shoots down UFO over Canada





Bongani Bingwa interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen).

The United States shot down another unidentified object over the weekend at the Canadian border.

The US took down a suspected spy balloon from China in South Carolina early this month.

Image by WikiImages from Pixabay.

They don’t know how these things are flying and they are definitely unidentified flying objects, they may not be UFOs out of space, and they may not be alien probes or an invasion... Adam Gilchrist , Foreign international correspondent

They are octanal in shape and metallic... what are they not telling us...? Adam Gilchrist , Foreign international correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the interview for more.