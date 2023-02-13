



Renowned local rap artist Kiernan Forbes, popularly known as AKA, was gunned on Florida Road in Durban over the weekend.

EWN reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso speaks to Ray White to give an update on the case and reactions from other South African musical artists.

Multiple South African Music Award Nominee AKA on the red carpet. Picture: Twitter @ImLooLou/EWN.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] Latest update on the murder of renowned rapper AKA in Durban