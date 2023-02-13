Anti-crime activist Ayob Mungalee shot dead in Eldorado Park
Anti-crime activist Ayob Mungalee was shot dead in Eldorado Park, south of Johannesburg.
A former People Against Gangsterism and Drugs (Pagad) co-ordinator in Gauteng, Mungalee was gunned down on Sunday evening, but no other details around the killing have been revealed at this time.
Mungalee was the national director of the People Seeking Justice Action Group at the time of his murder.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Anti-crime activist Ayob Mungalee shot dead in Eldorado Park
More from Local
[LISTEN] Social justice is about fairness to all, insists Thuli Madonsela
Is this the South Africa that Nelson Mandela fought for?Read More
[LISTEN] ATM wants High Court to allow impeachment proceedings against Ramaphosa
Ray White interviews ATM spokesperson Zama Ntshona.Read More
[LISTEN] Is South Africa uninvestable?
Would you invest in South Africa, even with all of its challenges?Read More
SA Weather Service forecasts 60% chance of rain for Gauteng on Valentine's Day
In the Gauteng province, heavy rain has been pouring with areas like Tembisa seeing some houses flooded and sinking.Read More
1970s TV set - What is the oldest piece of furniture your family owns?
A young woman shocked by her grandfather's ancient TV goes viral.Read More
Ntokozo Xaba's alleged killer expected back in court for bail application
23-year-old rugby player Ngcebo Thusi was arrested shortly after Xaba, his ex-girlfriend, was found dead in her off-campus residence. She had been stabbed several times.Read More
Wheelie bin lock - a solution for messy pickers or a way to exclude recyclers?
The BinGuard wheelie bin lock is an invention that aims to protect your trash.Read More
Anti-crime activist gunned down in Eldorado Park
Mungalee was the national director of a movement, People Seeking Justice Action Group.Read More
Solar power tax breaks a good move to help desperate small businesses - analyst
Government looks to tax rebates to curb the R1 billion-per-day cost of load shedding on the South African economy.Read More