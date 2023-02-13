[LISTEN] ATM wants High Court to allow impeachment proceedings against Ramaphosa
The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has launched an urgent application with the Western Cape High Court to have the National Assembly's decision to set aside impeachment proceedings against President Cyril Ramaphosa overturned.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] ATM wants High Court to allow impeachment proceedings against Ramaphosa
Source : GCIS
More from Local
[LISTEN] Social justice is about fairness to all, insists Thuli Madonsela
Is this the South Africa that Nelson Mandela fought for?Read More
Anti-crime activist Ayob Mungalee shot dead in Eldorado Park
Ray White speaks with Yusuf Abramjee, another anti-crime activist.Read More
[LISTEN] Is South Africa uninvestable?
Would you invest in South Africa, even with all of its challenges?Read More
SA Weather Service forecasts 60% chance of rain for Gauteng on Valentine's Day
In the Gauteng province, heavy rain has been pouring with areas like Tembisa seeing some houses flooded and sinking.Read More
1970s TV set - What is the oldest piece of furniture your family owns?
A young woman shocked by her grandfather's ancient TV goes viral.Read More
Ntokozo Xaba's alleged killer expected back in court for bail application
23-year-old rugby player Ngcebo Thusi was arrested shortly after Xaba, his ex-girlfriend, was found dead in her off-campus residence. She had been stabbed several times.Read More
Wheelie bin lock - a solution for messy pickers or a way to exclude recyclers?
The BinGuard wheelie bin lock is an invention that aims to protect your trash.Read More
Anti-crime activist gunned down in Eldorado Park
Mungalee was the national director of a movement, People Seeking Justice Action Group.Read More
Solar power tax breaks a good move to help desperate small businesses - analyst
Government looks to tax rebates to curb the R1 billion-per-day cost of load shedding on the South African economy.Read More
More from Politics
[LISTEN] Social justice is about fairness to all, insists Thuli Madonsela
Is this the South Africa that Nelson Mandela fought for?Read More
GBV, institutional racism and binge drinking laid bare in 'Kampus' documentary
The documentary aims to shine light on the devastating impact of toxic campus culture.Read More
The Midday Report: Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams resigns
All the news you need to know.Read More
Wheelie bin lock - a solution for messy pickers or a way to exclude recyclers?
The BinGuard wheelie bin lock is an invention that aims to protect your trash.Read More
Tshwane mayor Randall Williams resigns
In his resignation letter, Williams said he was resigning to ensure stability in the city. He said he did not want the political instability in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni to spill over to Tshwane.Read More
Breakdown of what new Minister of Electricity will do - analyst
John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick journalist Ferial Haffajee.Read More
[WATCH] Faux Pas? SANDF officer bungles arrival of SONA red carpet VIP
A video is going viral of a military officer failing to open a door for a high-ranking official g on the red carpet ahead of #SONA.Read More
ANC’s state of disaster declaration: ‘A way to unlock money to flow faster’
The governing party says a state of disaster will allow the rollout of generators, solar panels and uninterrupted power supply.Read More
Replacing traffic lights with traffic circles to mitigate traffic light theft?
When the majority of South Africans don't know how to navigate a mini circle, would this be the smartest idea?Read More