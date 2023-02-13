[LISTEN] Social justice is about fairness to all, insists Thuli Madonsela





Clarence Ford interviews Prof Thulisile Madonsela, Director of the Centre of Social Justice at Stellenbosch University.

The true essence of social justice according to Prof Madonsela is fairness for all.

While social justice is critical in the development and growth of a country, is it evident in South Africa?

Does the Constitution ensure that everyone receives the same opportunities, resources, and support?

Clarence Ford and Prof Madonsela share their thoughts.

Social justice is about fairness to all...so at the core of it is justice and its justice whose essence is fairness to all. Prof Thulisile Madonsela, Director of the Centre of Social Justice - Stellenbosch University

