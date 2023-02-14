Midrand landlords not paying City Power leave tenants in the dark
John Perlman speaks to City Power Spokesperson Isaac Mangena about unscrupulous landlords who are leaving paying tenants in Midrand in the dark.
Some landlords attempt to "play the system" by launching queries, which compels City Power to continue supplying electricity, according to Mangena.
Cases may take up to five years, during which time unpaid bills keep on increasing.
If you see some of the businesses we are cutting, those are really big businesses that consume a lot of electricity.Isaac Mangena, City Power Spokesperson
Mangena says that the integrity of its billing system has improved significantly over the past five years.
There’s still a lot of work that needs to be done because there are customers who are still querying the bills, and others don’t understand the issues of tariffs, so we have provided services in all our regional offices to ensure that each of those queries is dealt with.Isaac Mangena, City Power Spokesperson
The issue of residential complexes is a tricky one because you find that there are tenants who pay their accounts monthly, however, you find instances where the body corporates or the owners of the building do not pay the city. Unfortunately, we do not have contracts with individual tenants.Isaac Mangena, City Power Spokesperson
