The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Inverters, solar panels and more... What to consider when going off grid

14 February 2023 9:14 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Eskom
Load shedding
Electricity grid
solar
Bedroom

Want to free yourself from Eskom? Going solar is probably your best bet.

Wasanga Mehana speaks with Christiaan Hattingh, Managing Director at AWPower.

Electricity does not come cheap or guaranteed in South Africa.

For people who have a little extra to spend, solar panels provide a decent alternative to Eskom.

Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that National Treasury is devising tax incentives for households and businesses eager to buy panels.

For those considering the alternative energy supply, the first step is getting in touch with a credible provider that can tailor installation to your budget and needs, says Hattingh.

The end goal that you want to achieve; you must clearly state to the installer.

Christiaan Hattingh, Managing Director for AWPower
koi88/123rf
koi88/123rf

You can expect to pay R130 000 or more for a full solar system that includes a certificate of compliance.

Scroll up to listen to the interview for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Inverters, solar panels and more... What to consider when going off grid




