Inverters, solar panels and more... What to consider when going off grid





Wasanga Mehana speaks with Christiaan Hattingh, Managing Director at AWPower.

Electricity does not come cheap or guaranteed in South Africa.

For people who have a little extra to spend, solar panels provide a decent alternative to Eskom.

Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that National Treasury is devising tax incentives for households and businesses eager to buy panels.

For those considering the alternative energy supply, the first step is getting in touch with a credible provider that can tailor installation to your budget and needs, says Hattingh.

The end goal that you want to achieve; you must clearly state to the installer. Christiaan Hattingh, Managing Director for AWPower

You can expect to pay R130 000 or more for a full solar system that includes a certificate of compliance.

