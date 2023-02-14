[WATCH] SAPS K9 unit helps Gift of the Givers rescue 80-year-old lady in Türkiye





The SAPS K9 unit recently detected and assisted with the rescue of an 80-year-old lady who was discovered under rubble following the devastating earthquake in Türkiye.

Under the umbrella of the Gift of the Givers, multiple search and rescue teams from South Africa have been helping with operations in the region.

The death toll has surpassed 35 000 following a 7.8 magnitude earthquake that shook Türkiye and neighbouring Syria on 6 February.

