[WATCH] Superbowl fan sheds ugly tears during US national anthem
Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn shares some of the videos that are going viral on Twitter and Facebook.
Who told you that men don't cry?
What makes you cry like this? pic.twitter.com/Zvh6pzKBiI' Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) February 12, 2023
Scroll up to listen to what else is going viral.
More from Local
Midrand landlords not paying City Power leave tenants in the dark
Several residential complexes around Midrand have been disconnected. In total, they owe R37 million.Read More
[WATCH] SAPS K9 unit helps Gift of the Givers rescue 80-year-old lady in Türkiye
SAPS’s K9 unit recently joined search and rescue operations following the devastating earthquake that hit the region.Read More
Day 2: ATM vs NA Speaker over Phala Phala impeachment vote
On Monday, Advocate Anton Katz, on behalf of the ATM, told the court that it appeared the Speaker was in the habit of rejecting requests for a secret ballot, and ignoring the prevailing toxic political environment.Read More
Public Protector inquiry to continue Wednesday despite Mkhwebane payment dispute
The inquiry was adjourned on Monday after Mkhwebane complained that her legal team had not been paid.Read More
10 years ago today, Oscar Pistorius murdered Reeva Steenkamp
Valentine's Day (14 February 2023) marks 10 years since Reeva Steenkamp died at the hands of Oscar Pistorius.Read More
National state of disaster: Police, SANDF may be called in to help flood victims
KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, Gauteng, Eastern Cape, Limpopo, Northern Cape and North West were badly affected following the recent downpours.Read More
Scores killed after tour bus collides with cash-in-transit van in Limpopo
ER24 said at least 68 people were left injured after the bus landed in a river after rolling from a bridge on the freeway.Read More
'Loadshedding...it's a sanitised version of power-cuts' - CNN's Richard Quest
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Richard Quest, British journalist and host of 'Quest Means Business' on CNN.Read More
[LISTEN] Social justice is about fairness to all, insists Thuli Madonsela
Is this the South Africa that Nelson Mandela fought for?Read More