[SCAM WARNING] What you need to know about FOREX scammers
Lester Kiewit interviews Gerhard van Deventer, Divisional Executive: Enforcement at the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA).
The temptation of quick money and easy cash will always be present, especially with the increase in daily living expenses.
One way people have given in to temptation is through forex trading.
Forex scams often pitch "too-good-to-be-true investment opportunities" as a way of convincing you to part with your money.
Especially when you are new to the game, swindlers will try to exploit your optimism, your fears, and your lack of knowledge.
Educating yourself is vital as it will make you less of a target.
Van Deventer weighs in:
- Since April 2022, more than 80 cases of forex scams have been logged by the FSCA
- Red flags include offers that sound too good to be true and platforms that are unregulated
- There are two kinds of scams – the straightforward scammers, and the scammers that are serious about trading, but do not have the required licenses, therefore making it illegal
- With regards to reporting a case, the FSCA will investigate and, if necessary, pass it on to the police
- When reporting a scam, have the necessary documents available as proof
It is so easy these days to run a scam like that. All you really need is a cellphone.Gerhard van Deventer, Divisional Executive – Financial Sector Conduct Authority
The only preventative measure that's ever gonna work is actual education.Gerhard van Deventer, Divisional Executive – Financial Sector Conduct Authority
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [SCAM WARNING] What you need to know about FOREX scammers
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_51067507_a-collection-of-various-foreign-currencies-from-countries-spanning-the-globe-many-different-currenci.html?vti=n1ky16cg5uft49c6ry-1-16
