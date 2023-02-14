Presidential security response to SONA 2023 incident was appropriate: Expert

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020 Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
New green energy fund offers investors huge tax break benefits Grovest’s Twelve B Green Energy Fund will help mitigate SA's energy crisis and also offers investors a profit says CEO Jeff Miller... 14 February 2023 6:02 PM
Probe into Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship leak Clement chats to SA Tourism board Chairperson, Dr Thozamile Botha, on who leaked the information on sponsoring Tottenham Hotspur. 14 February 2023 2:34 PM
WATCH: 80-year-old woman found alive 8 days after Turkiye-Syria earthquakes Amid the devastating news, a rare glimmer of hope arises for an elderly Turkish woman was trapped in rubble for over a week. 14 February 2023 2:00 PM
View all Local
Probe into Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship leak Clement chats to SA Tourism board Chairperson, Dr Thozamile Botha, on who leaked the information on sponsoring Tottenham Hotspur. 14 February 2023 2:34 PM
'Loadshedding...it's a sanitised version of power-cuts' - CNN's Richard Quest Bruce Whitfield speaks to Richard Quest, British journalist and host of 'Quest Means Business' on CNN. 13 February 2023 3:15 PM
[LISTEN] Social justice is about fairness to all, insists Thuli Madonsela Is this the South Africa that Nelson Mandela fought for? 13 February 2023 12:50 PM
View all Politics
'Pothole FM': A great idea for a tyre producer, but does Dunlop ad misfire? Dunlop Tyres SA came up with the idea of recording a commercial inside a pothole, tying together the issue of road safety and the... 14 February 2023 7:38 PM
Are predictions of managers and bureaucrats running the world coming true? Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) revisits a classic and newly topical book- James Burnham's "The Managerial Revolution: What is Happ... 14 February 2023 6:30 PM
No good news for rand as higher-than-expected US inflation keeps dollar strong US inflation cooled to 6.4% in January, still higher than market expectations of 6.2%, strengthening expectations of more interest... 14 February 2023 4:59 PM
View all Business
'Pothole FM': A great idea for a tyre producer, but does Dunlop ad misfire? Dunlop Tyres SA came up with the idea of recording a commercial inside a pothole, tying together the issue of road safety and the... 14 February 2023 7:38 PM
Are predictions of managers and bureaucrats running the world coming true? Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) revisits a classic and newly topical book- James Burnham's "The Managerial Revolution: What is Happ... 14 February 2023 6:30 PM
'Never go to bed angry' - Couple shares marriage advice [LISTEN] Pippa Hudson chats to married couple, Heather and Andre Minne, about family, respect and communication. 14 February 2023 1:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
UEFA visiting South Africa, gives positive assessment of local football Robert Marawa spoke to Head Of International Relations at UEFA, Eva Pasquier and Kenny Macleod who is a UEFA Assist Official. 14 February 2023 5:41 PM
Indoor Hockey World Cup a massive success: CEO Shaune Baaitjies South Africa played host to the tournament over the last few weeks with both the men’s and women’s teams exceeding expectations. 13 February 2023 6:25 PM
Sunrisers Eastern Cape revel in inaugural SA20 triumph Roelof van der Merwe and Adam Rossington were the stars of the show on the day, with van der Merwe taking 4 wickets for 31 runs wh... 13 February 2023 6:13 PM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] Latest update on the murder of renowned rapper AKA in Durban Ray White speaks with EWN reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso. 13 February 2023 11:18 AM
[WATCH] Rihanna caresses baby bump, revealing second pregnancy at US Super Bowl This was Rihanna’s first live performance in seven years. 13 February 2023 10:50 AM
[LISTEN] The first song EVER played on radio was... It's World Radio Day today! Lets go back in time to see what the first song ever played on the airwaves was. Drum roll, please... 13 February 2023 8:32 AM
View all Entertainment
No good news for rand as higher-than-expected US inflation keeps dollar strong US inflation cooled to 6.4% in January, still higher than market expectations of 6.2%, strengthening expectations of more interest... 14 February 2023 4:59 PM
Moldova's president accuses Russia of plotting a coup Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent, shares the latest in world affairs. 14 February 2023 12:43 PM
Ballet director smears dog faeces on critic's face over a poor review The world of ballet has gotten a new position: first position, second position and now turd position. 14 February 2023 11:31 AM
View all World
Nigeria election: Could Africa's largest economy see a leadership change? Later in February, elections will be taking place in Nigeria, and big campaign events are expected in the week. 6 February 2023 11:10 AM
UPDATE - SA soldier killed in attack on Monusco helicopter in DRC The peacekeeper died when the UN helicopter came under fire in the city of Goma in the North Kivu province on Sunday. 6 February 2023 4:13 AM
Sub-Saharan Africa's baby boom could see the region's population double by 2050 While there has been a global decline in the fertility rate, Sub-Saharan Africa is seeing more births than the global average. 2 February 2023 8:54 AM
View all Africa
SANDF at Sona: A waste of money or an important part of the ceremony? President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday evening amid heavy military presence. 10 February 2023 6:02 AM
Open your mind... Why I truly, LITERALLY believe the Earth is flat Aubrey Masango chats to David Weiss, a flat earth believer. 9 February 2023 10:28 AM
MANDY WIENER: Show us the action man we hoped for, President Ramaphosa At this State of the Nation, Mandy Wiener hopes for less talk and more action. 9 February 2023 4:22 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

Presidential security response to SONA 2023 incident was appropriate: Expert

14 February 2023 11:46 AM
by Kenrick James
Tags:
presidential protection unit
President Cyril Ramaphosa
2023 Sona

Former presidential security officer approves of the security response at SONA 2023
Screengrab of protection officers responding to EFF disruption at the start of Sona 2023 @ewnreporter
Screengrab of protection officers responding to EFF disruption at the start of Sona 2023 @ewnreporter

Conroy Herandien, former member of the Presidential Protection Unit, who worked for FW De Klerk, Nelson Mandela, Thabo Mbeki, Jacob Zuma and former Deputy President Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka. He Joins Lester Kiewit to discuss the security details' response to the EFF's attempt to storm the stage at SONA 2023.

Herandien starts by clarifying the misconception about the presence of armed guards at the national assembly, which has been a topic of debate between political parties following the incident

Within the national assembly, police men and women that escort the president, will seem to recede and take up a position outside, on the periphery of the national assembly, but still inside the chamber. You just not allowed to go on to the floor of the national assembly when it's in session.

Conroy Herandien, Former Member - Presidential Protection Unit

Herandien approves of the action taken by the Presidential Protection Unit. He explains that once a possible threat to the president is identified, the Presidential Protection Unit will act upon it immediately.

Regarding the SONA, this year's SONA incident, the Presidential Protection Unit were totally within their right to act in the manner they did. The guys that deployed around the president, unfortunately, they wont wait for any rule. Once a threat is identified to the president, they will act upon it or take preventative measures.

Conroy Herandien, Former Member - Presidential Protection Unit

He elaborates that the security personnel surrounding President Cyril Ramaphosa at the podium was purely a preventative measure and if the situation had escalated, the president would have been evacuated to a safe area.

Herandien explains that the security personnel would have practiced different scenarios regarding disruptions to the national assembly, but were forced to act decisively towards the attempt to storm the stage.

What changed everything, was the storming of the stage. Because now you're moving towards the president and they couldn't just stand by on the periphery and watch, they had to act in some way or another.

Conroy Herandien, Former Member - Presidential Protection Unit

Herandien explains that the reaction by security personnel was not based on a practiced scenario because this disruption was not the usual form of disruption in Parliament and attempting to cross the perimeter, which they have established to protect the president, will result in immediate action by the Presidential Protection Unit.

He explains that the security personnel in suits are highly experienced Presidential Protection Officers who responded well to the incident, he adds that it would have been easy to overreact and evacuate the president, which would have caused a much larger issue.

The President is very fortunate because most of those people that's deployed with him at the moment, most of them have 20 to 30 years experience in the job and they handled themselves very well, they were calm, they didn't overreact.

Conroy Herandien, Former Member - Presidential Protection Unit

Scroll up to listen to the interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Presidential security response to SONA 2023 incident was appropriate: Expert




14 February 2023 11:46 AM
by Kenrick James
Tags:
presidential protection unit
President Cyril Ramaphosa
2023 Sona

Trending

Inverters, solar panels and more... What to consider when going off grid

Lifestyle Business

Midrand landlords not paying City Power leave tenants in the dark

Local

Scores killed after tour bus collides with cash-in-transit van in Limpopo

Local

EWN Highlights

UEFA visiting South Africa, gives positive assessment of local football

14 February 2023 7:41 PM

Timeline: the life of Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes

14 February 2023 7:18 PM

Wits SRC launches clean-up campaign to raise funds for indebted students

14 February 2023 7:17 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA