Video shows Wagner Group apparently executing Russian deserter with sledgehammer





Bongani Bingwa speaks with international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

The footage captioned "Video from the court for treason" shows a man called Dmitry Yakushchenko, who fled the Wagner group while fighting in Ukraine, with his head taped to a block on a brick wall, while a man in camouflage stands behind him holding a sledgehammer.

The Wagner mercenary group, which operates outside the main Russian military command in Ukraine and promotes itself as Russia's most ruthless and effective fighting force, has adopted the sledgehammer as its symbol after reportedly using it to execute a defector from its ranks last year.

The group has been heavily involved in Russian efforts to capture the city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine.

Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozh declines to comment on whether or not the apparent victim has been murdered.

You do get that grim soldierly sense of humour; people do get a warped sense humour during war. Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent

You wonder, will mercenaries ever end up in court for the brutality they have meted out, with or without this video? Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent

