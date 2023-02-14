[LISTEN] What if the grid collapses completely, will insurance cover the losses?
All South Africans are living in fear of the entire electricity grid collapsing, plunging us into an unprecedented blackout.
It's not easy to predict the severity of what might happen should we experience anything worse than stage 8 loadshedding.
But should it happen, it will almost certainly have a negative impact on your household.
So in the event of a total grid collapse, will your insurance cover the losses?
Consumer journalist, Wendy Knowler and Christelle Colman, co-founder and CEO of Ami Underwriting Managers discuss this in detail.
(Skip ahead to 24:00 in the audio clip above)
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] What if the grid collapses completely, will insurance cover the losses?
