SA Tourism serves acting CFO with suspension notice





JOHANNESBURG - SA Tourism acting chief financial officer Johan van der Walt has been served with a notice of suspension, the national marketing agency confirmed on Tuesday.

Board chairperson Thozamile Botha said Van der Walt had until Tuesday to give reasons why he should not be suspended.

Daily Maverick reported that Van der Walt admitted to having links to an agency that was set to receive over R30 million from SA Tourism from the controversial sponsorship deal with English football giant, Tottenham Hotspur.

Botha said preliminary investigations suggested Van der Walt did not declare his conflict of interest or recuse himself from meetings discussing the sponsorship deal.

"In the general declarations, he indicated his links to those companies, but then as the details are being discussed obviously you expect him to say no, I can't participate in this particular issue because I have vested interests," he said.

Meanwhile, SA Tourism has dropped its investigation into finding the person who leaked the documents of the controversial Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship deal to the media.

In January, _Daily Maverick _reported that the entity was considering a three-year sponsorship deal with Tottenham Hotspur that would cost almost R1 billion.

Board chairperson Thozamile Botha said they did not want to go on a witch hunt that would have made employees uncomfortable.

He also downplayed allegations that the organisation was targeting whistleblowers.

Botha said this is not a classic whistleblowing case as the institution has not spent any money yet and the deal is still at the proposal stage.

“My definition of whistleblowing is someone who is exposing an irregular and illegal action by an institution and that [involves] diverting resources of the State and deviating from the strategy of the institution.”

